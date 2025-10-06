 When Is Karwa Chauth, October 9 Or 10? Check Date, Muhurat & More
When Is Karwa Chauth, October 9 Or 10? Check Date, Muhurat & More

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, is named after the Karwa (earthen pot). The auspicious festival is mainly celebrated in northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Karwa Chauth 2025
Karwa Chauth 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival celebrated in the Hindu culture. It is named after the Karwa (earthen pot) and is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. The festival is observed in October or November on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight).

This year, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, October 10, 2025. The Karwa Chauth vrat is mostly observed by married women, but it is also observed by unmarried couples and married men. Let's know more about Vrat's significance and more about the festival.

Legend of Karwa Chauth

According to legend, Veeravati, the married daughter of Vedsharma Brahmin, decided to fast on Karka Chaturthi to ensure her husband's long life. Despite the fasting rule that prohibited her from eating, she became restless and couldn't bear the hunger. Unaware of the consequences, her brother created an illusion and showed her the moonrise by lighting a lamp under the cover of a tree, causing her husband to disappear. After this incident, Veeravati observed a fast for twelve months and eventually regained her husband.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on Friday, August 10, 2025.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - 05:57 PM to 07:11 PM

Duration Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:19 AM to 08:13 PM Duration13 Hours 54 Mins

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08: 13 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 10:54 PM on October 09, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 07:38 PM on October 10, 2025

Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth | Canva

Karwa Chauth ritual and Significance

The festival, which is observed on the fourth day of Chandroday Vyapini of Karthik Krishna, has greater significance, especially for married women, and the festival symbolises a beautiful reflection of the marital bond. They observe the festival from sunrise to moonrise by keeping Nirjala vrat (waterless fast) and worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The fast is also called the Karak Chaturthi fast, and a fasting person can only break their fast after offering Arghya to the moon, according to the Hindu rituals. Fast must be broken by drinking water.

