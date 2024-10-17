Karwa Chauth 2024: Dos And Don'ts To Remember While Observing Vrat

By: Manasi Kamble | October 17, 2024

Married women celebrate Karwa Chauth by fasting for their husbands' well-being. The women get ready in traditional red dress while observing strict anhydrous fasting ritual and worship the moon

Pinterest

Remember these tips when breaking your fast: Start by hydrating after the sun sets. Having a glass of water is necessary, but you may want to also think about opting for coconut water or buttermilk.

Pinterest

Start with foods that are light and easily digestible. Bananas, apples, and watermelon are examples of fruits that offer natural sugars and help keep you hydrated.

Pinterest

Including a small amount of nuts or seeds in your meal can boost it with beneficial fats and protein, which contribute to long-lasting energy for the body.

Pinterest

Do not observe Karwa Chauth fasting if you are pregnant as it can be unhealthy for you as well as the baby.

Pinterest

Karwa, lid, flour, fruits, turmeric, flowers, straw, kalash, curd, kalash, sugar, mouli, sweets, sieve, ghee and milk etc. are included in the puja material of Karva Chauth.

Anand Shivre

Dairy products are great for replenishing energy. Drinking sweetened milk, eating yogurt, or having lassi can calm your stomach and give you important nutrients.

Pinterest

