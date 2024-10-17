Karwa Chauth 2024: Bollywood Celeb-Inspired Make-Up Looks For You To Try

By: Rahul M | October 17, 2024

October 20 will be celebrated as Karwa-Chauth in India. Here are bollywood celebrities make-up inspired looks for you to try this year

All images from Instagram

Kangana Raunaut put on contour to get that sharp-jaw. She went for subtle nude lip-shade, deep winged eye-liner and a bindi. She styled her bun with flowers and donned heavy jewellery

Sonal Kapoor kept it minimal with a mauve lip-shade, dark-eyebrows, kajal kohled eyes and middle partition

Go for a natural dewy finish with peach blush, nude lipstick, and softly defined eyes for a fresh, youthful appearance

Yami Gautam paired a bold red lip with soft brown eyeshadow and winged eyeliner for an elegant yet timeless look

Janhvi Kapoor kept it simple and chic with nude shades on your lips and eyes, complemented by well-blended blush and a touch of highlighter

Sara Ali Khan Opted for a soft nude-coloured eye, paired with lots of mascara and a pink nude lip for a perfect balance between dramatic and subtle



