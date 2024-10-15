Karwa Chauth Red Saree Inspiration By Bollywood Celebs

By: Rahul M | October 15, 2024
Karwa Chauth, the auspicious celebration of love and devotion will be observed on October 20, 2024. Here are Bollywood celebs-inspired red saree looks for the Karwa Chauth glam
Ooze Katrina Kaif's minimal elegance in red six-yard featuring intricate gold embellishments and motfis
Deepika Padukone's heavily embroidered and embellished saree will give you the luxurious Karwa Chauth look effortlessly
Next, a red organza saree is a trendy choice for many women. You can style it with a contrasting blouse for a regal appearance
You can also play around with draping style for a more modern yet ethnic look for this year's Karwa Chauth celebration
A satin saree is comfortable and low-effort fashion ideal for a traditional look at festive occasions
Lastly, you can always wear a basic red saree, paired with magnificent jewels, for a last-minute Karwa Chauth look
