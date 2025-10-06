Viral Video: Foreign Traveller Tries Famous 'DIRTY' Street Food In India; Netizens Ask, 'How Sick Did You Get?'

A foreign traveller and digital creator, Navety, has gone viral after sharing his bold experience of trying what he called India's "famous dirty street food." His video, titled “Long Line for DIRTY Street Food in India,” captured a bustling street in Kolkata where dozens queued for a local delicacy.

“This is insane,” he exclaimed, showing the long line of eager customers. While waiting, he even chatted with an Indian boy about the dish and its local popularity.

Check out the video below:

'The most unhygienic street food in the world'

The video ended abruptly, but in a follow-up video titled "Famous Dirty Street Food in India,” Navety finally revealed the food: Goop Scoop and Club Kachori. Before taking a bite, he admitted, “This is by far the most unhygienic street food in the world, but I heard it’s tasty.”

Moments later, his expression changed to delight. “Wow… mmm, it’s amazing, really good. It’s spicy, it’s very fresh, and it’s hot… it’s actually good!” he said, visibly surprised.

Netizens react

His daring taste test quickly sparked online chatter. Some praised his adventurous spirit, while others questioned his choice. “FAST FOOD❌ LAST FOOD✅,” one user joked. Another commented, “That’s the most famous Goop Scoop dish you can get!” Meanwhile, a few expressed concern. “I’m from India and I got food poisoning after eating these types of stuff,” wrote one.

A netizen humorously noted, “I’m sure the food tastes fine, the vendor is just being extra messy for attention,” while another added, “I once saw a guy eat the same thing and end up in the hospital screaming with stomach pain.”

Love it or hate it, the video has reignited the timeless debate about India’s street food, where bold flavors often outweigh hygiene fears.