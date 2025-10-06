 Viral Video: Foreign Traveller Tries Famous 'DIRTY' Street Food In India; Netizens Ask, 'How Sick Did You Get?'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleViral Video: Foreign Traveller Tries Famous 'DIRTY' Street Food In India; Netizens Ask, 'How Sick Did You Get?'

Viral Video: Foreign Traveller Tries Famous 'DIRTY' Street Food In India; Netizens Ask, 'How Sick Did You Get?'

A travel influencer’s viral Kolkata food adventure sparks debate online over hygiene, taste, and India’s street food culture.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
article-image

A foreign traveller and digital creator, Navety, has gone viral after sharing his bold experience of trying what he called India's "famous dirty street food." His video, titled “Long Line for DIRTY Street Food in India,” captured a bustling street in Kolkata where dozens queued for a local delicacy.

“This is insane,” he exclaimed, showing the long line of eager customers. While waiting, he even chatted with an Indian boy about the dish and its local popularity.

Check out the video below:

'The most unhygienic street food in the world'

FPJ Shorts
IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'Fatima Sana Sprayed Drug To Make Indian players Dizzy', Here's The TRUTH Behind Wild Accusation
IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'Fatima Sana Sprayed Drug To Make Indian players Dizzy', Here's The TRUTH Behind Wild Accusation
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Performs Exceptionally, Crosses ₹ 200 Crore Mark
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Performs Exceptionally, Crosses ₹ 200 Crore Mark
US President Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning To Hamas Amid High-Stakes Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations
US President Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning To Hamas Amid High-Stakes Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations
Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Begins Today For Over 1,700 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Criteria & How To Apply
Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Begins Today For Over 1,700 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Criteria & How To Apply

The video ended abruptly, but in a follow-up video titled "Famous Dirty Street Food in India,” Navety finally revealed the food: Goop Scoop and Club Kachori. Before taking a bite, he admitted, “This is by far the most unhygienic street food in the world, but I heard it’s tasty.”

Moments later, his expression changed to delight. “Wow… mmm, it’s amazing, really good. It’s spicy, it’s very fresh, and it’s hot… it’s actually good!” he said, visibly surprised.

Read Also
'That Reel Is Not Going To Put Food On Your Plate!': Desi Model Roshni Sharma Exposes Harsh Reality...
article-image

Netizens react

His daring taste test quickly sparked online chatter. Some praised his adventurous spirit, while others questioned his choice. “FAST FOOD❌ LAST FOOD✅,” one user joked. Another commented, “That’s the most famous Goop Scoop dish you can get!” Meanwhile, a few expressed concern. “I’m from India and I got food poisoning after eating these types of stuff,” wrote one.

Read Also
Decoding Food Labels: Expert Reveals 5 Safety Indicators Indian Consumers Often Miss
article-image

A netizen humorously noted, “I’m sure the food tastes fine, the vendor is just being extra messy for attention,” while another added, “I once saw a guy eat the same thing and end up in the hospital screaming with stomach pain.”

Love it or hate it, the video has reignited the timeless debate about India’s street food, where bold flavors often outweigh hygiene fears.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Oct 6th, 2025 To Oct 12th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Oct 6th, 2025 To Oct 12th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Meet Japan's First Potential Female PM Sanae Takaichi; She Is A Heavy Metal...

Meet Japan's First Potential Female PM Sanae Takaichi; She Is A Heavy Metal...

Viral Video: Foreign Traveller Tries Famous 'DIRTY' Street Food In India; Netizens Ask, 'How Sick...

Viral Video: Foreign Traveller Tries Famous 'DIRTY' Street Food In India; Netizens Ask, 'How Sick...

Belly Fat May Cause Cancer In Women, Says Study

Belly Fat May Cause Cancer In Women, Says Study

Kylie Jenner Is Real Haute Couture Queen In White Mini Dress Made Entirely Out Of 'Paper' At Paris...

Kylie Jenner Is Real Haute Couture Queen In White Mini Dress Made Entirely Out Of 'Paper' At Paris...