Heidi Klum Reveals Her Favourite Place In India & It's Not Mumbai: Says, 'I've Been All Over The Country But This Is Best'

Supermodel and television host Heidi Klum has always expressed her admiration for India’s culture and diversity. Recently, in an interaction with fashion watchdog Diet Sabya, Klum revealed that among all the places she has toured in India, the ancient city of Varanasi remains her favourite. The German-born star shared that she has visited the holy city twice and finds it “truly special,” describing it as a destination that radiates peace, spirituality, and timeless beauty.

Spiritual Encounters on the Ghats

Klum’s bond with Varanasi goes beyond its visual allure. During one of her trips with her then-husband, singer Seal, she spent time exploring the city’s sacred ghats and attended the famed Ganga Aarti, a devotional ceremony performed every evening on the banks of the Ganga River. Witnessing hundreds of lamps illuminating the water and priests chanting in unison, Klum described the moment as deeply moving and spiritually uplifting. The experience, she said, gave her a glimpse into India’s soulful traditions and enduring faith.

A Personal and Cultural Connection

Her admiration for the city also influenced an important moment in her personal life. In 2008, when Klum and Seal renewed their vows in Mexico, the ceremony was officiated by a Hindu priest from Varanasi, a symbolic gesture reflecting her reverence for Indian customs. During her visits, she also indulged in local shopping, purchasing handcrafted jewelry from a Varanasi showroom, highlighting her appreciation for Indian craftsmanship.

Why Varanasi Stands Out

Having travelled across India, Heidi Klum feels Varanasi embodies the essence of the country, its spirituality, artistry, and history intertwined in every corner. For her, the city represents serenity and depth unlike any other destination. As she fondly puts it, Varanasi is not just a place she visits, it’s an experience that continues to stay with her.