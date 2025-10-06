Kojagari Puja 2025: Why Do People Observe Night-Long Vigil For Goddess Lakshmi Puja?

Kojagari Puja 2025 | Canva

Kojagiri is a Hindu festival also known as Kojagiri Purnima or Sharad Purnima. The auspicious day is observed every year on the full moon day of the Ashwin month in the Hindu calendar. The day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi to seek her blessings in wealth, prosperity, and abundance.

Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Kojagiri Pournima!

May this full moon bring peace, happiness, and abundance to everyone’s life.



शरदाचे चांदणे, कोजागिरीची रात्र,

प्रेम, आनंद आणि समृद्धीची होईल नवी सुरूवात!

कोजागिरी पौर्णिमेच्या मन:पूर्वक शुभेच्छा!#SharadPurnima… pic.twitter.com/UpZFZ675B6 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 6, 2025

What is the meaning of Kojagiri Purnima?

The term 'Kojagiri' means 'who is awake,' indicating the significance of remaining awake and praying throughout the night. This day, also known as Sharad Purnima, is highly significant because worshippers believe that honouring the goddess can lead to financial blessings and resolve money issues. Sharad Purnima is also known as Raas Purnima and Kaumudi Purnima, with a strong connection to spirituality and nature. Religious texts emphasise the special importance of this full moon, believed to contain 16 different phases.

Sharad Purnima, Kojagiri or Raas Purnima today. The most majestic & loved. It is a night when Moon radiates divine energy by shining brightest by appearing with all sixteen Kalas. As rituals- You can prepare rice kheer as prasad & keep in under the moonlight if it is visible... pic.twitter.com/79kuGn4hHx — Shiva_Vadini🔱🔺 (@Shiva_Vadini) October 6, 2025

Why is Goddess Lakshmi worshipped on this day?

According to a legend, Goddess Lakshmi moves around the world during this night, and those who stay devoted in their worship are blessed by her. Today, on Monday, October 6, the festival will be observed in many parts of the country. This tradition is observed by millions in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, West Bengal, and other regions of India.

Goddess Mahalakshmi | Instagram/karmikwanderlust

Rituals

On this special night, devotees should clean their homes with gangajal and prepare an asan (seating area) covered with a red cloth. Place an idol or picture of Goddess Lakshmi on the asan and offer a variety of bhog (food offerings), including kheer, sweets, and mishri (sugar). Staying awake and actively participating in the puja with dedication is believed to bring prosperity and ensure an abundant supply of food and wealth in the household. Recite the Goddess Lakshmi mantra and the Kojagiri Vrat Katha, and conclude the puja by performing aarti for Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees should also visit the Goddess Lakshmi temple on this auspicious day to seek her blessing.

Celebration

Kojagiri Purnima is a celebration that welcomes brightness into people's lives. After the puja concludes, the devotees have cold milk with rice flakes in the evening, which is another custom of this night. Different regions of the nation celebrate this holiday in various ways, but all share a devotion to the Goddess Lakshmi.