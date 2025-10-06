Former ACP Vishnu Murthy Who Warned Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Dies

Former ACP Vishnu Murthy, who came into the limelight for issuing warnings to Allu Arjun over the Pushpa 2 stampede incident, passed away on Sunday night at his residence in Hyderabad. He died due to a heart attack.

In December last year, Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when his film Pushpa 2 had hit the big screens. Fans coudn't control their excitement as they wanted to get a glimpse of the actor, and a stampede took place at the theatre. A woman passed away in the incident, and her son was severely injured.

Vishnu Murthy, who was suspended in October 2024 over allegations of corruption, held a press conference and issued warnings to Allu Arjun. During the press conference, Murthy had accused the Pushpa 2 actor of lacking a basic understanding of the law, and he also slammed the film industry for criticizing the police department.

However, disciplinary action was taken against him for holding a press conference without permission. Akshansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Zone, in a statement, had said, “This action is a clear violation of disciplinary norms. We are forwarding a report against Sri Vishnu Murthy to the Director General of Police (DGP) for initiating disciplinary action. The DGP's office will investigate this matter and take necessary action."

“We reiterate that such actions will not be tolerated, and necessary disciplinary measures will be taken against those who violate the conduct rules,” the DCP added.

After the stampede incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and sent to jail. However, he was granted bail, and released after a day.

Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Atlee's directorial, which also stars Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to release in late 2026 or in 2027.