Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Takes A DIG At Elvish Yadav's Snake Venom Case, Says 'Vish Se Toh Aapka Purana Naata...' —VIDEO

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, made a special appearance on Bigg Boss 19 during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he assigned a task to the contestants. Before entering the house, Elvish met host Salman Khan on stage, who greeted him in his signature style: "Please welcome Elvish Yadav. Ekdum system hang kardena."

Salman Khan Takes Dig At Elvish Yadav's Snake Venom Case

This phrase, popular among Elvish and his fans, was followed by a subtle dig from Salman at the YouTuber's recent snake venom controversy, for which he was arrested by Noida Police in March 2024.

After Salman welcomed him, Elvish replied, "Gharwalon ke andar jo vish hai, uska ilaaj karne aaya hoon." Salman quipped, "Vish se toh aapka purana naata hai." Elvish laughed, "Kaafi." Salman, still laughing, added, "Lekin aaj pata chala ki, ilaaj bhi kar lete ho aap. Antidote bhi aapke paas hai."

About Elvish Yadav's Snake Venom Case

Elvish was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act of 1972. However, five days after his arrest, he was granted bail by the Gautam Budh Nagar district court by furnishing two sureties of ₹50,000 each, officials said.

Elvish Yadav Firing

Yadav’s Gurugram house was attacked last week by three unidentified bike-borne assailants, who fired over two dozen bullets on August 17.

Hours after the attack, the Bhau Gang claimed responsibility, stating that Elvish was targeted for promoting betting apps and 'destroying lives.' The gang further warned that anyone found promoting such apps in the future would be shot.

CCTV footage emerges of firing at Elvish’s house! Raises a big question does fame in India come with an equal threat from gangs? From businessmen to celebs, all are facing threats. Reality needs to be checked and strict action ensured!

The incident took place early in the morning when all the members of his family were fast asleep. Elvish's father said that the family woke up to gunshot noises and 25-30 rounds were fired at their house.