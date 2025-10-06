 Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Takes A DIG At Elvish Yadav's Snake Venom Case, Says 'Vish Se Toh Aapka Purana Naata...' —VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Takes A DIG At Elvish Yadav's Snake Venom Case, Says 'Vish Se Toh Aapka Purana Naata...' —VIDEO

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Takes A DIG At Elvish Yadav's Snake Venom Case, Says 'Vish Se Toh Aapka Purana Naata...' —VIDEO

YouTuber Elvish Yadav made a special appearance on Bigg Boss 19 during Weekend Ka Vaar, assigning a task to the contestants. Meeting host Salman Khan, Salman greeted him, "Please welcome Elvish Yadav. Ekdum system hang kardena," and joked about his snake venom case. Elvish replied, "Gharwalon ke andar jo vish hai, uska ilaaj karne aaya hoon," and Salman laughed, adding he even has the 'antidote.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, made a special appearance on Bigg Boss 19 during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he assigned a task to the contestants. Before entering the house, Elvish met host Salman Khan on stage, who greeted him in his signature style: "Please welcome Elvish Yadav. Ekdum system hang kardena."

Salman Khan Takes Dig At Elvish Yadav's Snake Venom Case

This phrase, popular among Elvish and his fans, was followed by a subtle dig from Salman at the YouTuber's recent snake venom controversy, for which he was arrested by Noida Police in March 2024.

After Salman welcomed him, Elvish replied, "Gharwalon ke andar jo vish hai, uska ilaaj karne aaya hoon." Salman quipped, "Vish se toh aapka purana naata hai." Elvish laughed, "Kaafi." Salman, still laughing, added, "Lekin aaj pata chala ki, ilaaj bhi kar lete ho aap. Antidote bhi aapke paas hai."

FPJ Shorts
Heidi Klum Reveals Her Favourite Place In India & It's Not Mumbai: Says, 'I've Been All Over The Country But This Is Best'
Heidi Klum Reveals Her Favourite Place In India & It's Not Mumbai: Says, 'I've Been All Over The Country But This Is Best'
Novak Djokovic Vomits On Court Amid Brutal Heat At Shanghai Masters; Video
Novak Djokovic Vomits On Court Amid Brutal Heat At Shanghai Masters; Video
When Will Maharashtra Board SSC And HSC Exam Date Sheet 2026 Be Released? Here’s What Students Need To Know
When Will Maharashtra Board SSC And HSC Exam Date Sheet 2026 Be Released? Here’s What Students Need To Know
Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board Clinches 3–2 Win Over CISF In Senior Men Hockey 2025
Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board Clinches 3–2 Win Over CISF In Senior Men Hockey 2025

Check out the viral video:

Read Also
Elvish Yadav Issues FIRST Statement After Firing At His Gurugram House, Expresses Gratitude: 'My...
article-image

About Elvish Yadav's Snake Venom Case

Elvish was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act of 1972. However, five days after his arrest, he was granted bail by the Gautam Budh Nagar district court by furnishing two sureties of ₹50,000 each, officials said.

Elvish Yadav Firing

Yadav’s Gurugram house was attacked last week by three unidentified bike-borne assailants, who fired over two dozen bullets on August 17.

Hours after the attack, the Bhau Gang claimed responsibility, stating that Elvish was targeted for promoting betting apps and 'destroying lives.' The gang further warned that anyone found promoting such apps in the future would be shot.

The incident took place early in the morning when all the members of his family were fast asleep. Elvish's father said that the family woke up to gunshot noises and 25-30 rounds were fired at their house.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Favourite Place In India & It's Not Mumbai: Says, 'I've Been All Over The...

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Favourite Place In India & It's Not Mumbai: Says, 'I've Been All Over The...

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Takes A DIG At Elvish Yadav's Snake Venom Case, Says 'Vish Se Toh Aapka...

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Takes A DIG At Elvish Yadav's Snake Venom Case, Says 'Vish Se Toh Aapka...

Former ACP Vishnu Murthy Who Warned Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Dies

Former ACP Vishnu Murthy Who Warned Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Dies

'Bhai Itne Paise Hote Toh...': Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Comment To Being India's Richest YouTuber...

'Bhai Itne Paise Hote Toh...': Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Comment To Being India's Richest YouTuber...

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Performs Exceptionally, Crosses...

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Performs Exceptionally, Crosses...