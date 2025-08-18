Elvish Yadav Issues FIRST Statement After Firing At His Gurugram House, Expresses Gratitude: 'My Family & I Are Safe'

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav’s residence in Gurugram was attacked on Sunday morning by three unidentified bike-borne assailants, who fired over two dozen bullets. On Monday (August 18), he issued a statement expressing gratitude.

Elvish Yadav's First Statement After Firing At Gurugram House

He wrote, "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you."

Photo Via Instagram story

Bhau Gang' Claims Responsibility For Firing At Elvish Yadav's House

Hours after over two dozen bullets were fired at YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram, the 'Bhau Gang' claimed responsibility for the attack. Members of the gang said that Elvish was attacked as he promoted betting apps and "destroyed lives", and warned that whoever is found promoting such apps next will be shot.

An Instagram post by one Bhau Ritolia has now gone viral. The handle shared a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, with a stamp reading, "Bhau Gang Since 2020". "Jai Bhole Ki! Today, a shooting took place at ELVISH YADAV's house. It was carried out by NEERAJ FARIDPUR and BHAU RITOLIYA. Today we have made our presence known. He has destroyed a lot of homes by promoting illegal betting apps (sic)," the statement in Hindi read.

It further stated, "It is a warning to all such insects on social media, like Elvish Yadav. Whoever promotes these apps, be aware, a call or a bullet could come at any time. Stay alert (sic)."

Elvish Yadav House Firing

In the CCTV footage, two men can be seen running towards the house with guns in their hands and they opened fire at the gate, the doors and windows and even the balconies of the higher floors. One of the attackers was even seen climbing the gate and targetting the main door of the 16 BHK newly-constructed mansion.

Several rounds were fired at Elvish's house, located in Gurugram's Sector 56, in the wee hours of Sunday. The incident took place around 5:30 am-6 am, when all the members of his family were fast asleep. Elvish's father said that the family woke up to gunshot noises and 25-30 rounds were fired at their house.