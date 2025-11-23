Rapper Central Cee Wears Lord Shiva T-Shirt During Rolling Loud India 2025 Performance In Mumbai, Desi Fans Can't Keep Calm – VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Rapper Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, aka Central Cee, who shot to fame in 2020 with his hits Day in the Life and Loading, made his India debut at Rolling Loud 2025, performing in Mumbai on Day 1 at Loud Park, Navi Mumbai, of the world's most influential hip-hop festival on Saturday, November 22. His high-energy act wowed the crowd, but it was his Lord Shiva T-shirt that became the talking point of the night.

Central Cee Wears Lord Shiva T-Shirt At Rolling Loud India 2025

The 27-year-old was dressed in a white round-neck T-shirt adorned with Lord Shiva's image, teamed with a green camo beanie and a bold, chunky chain necklace.

Here's How Netizens Reacted

A user commented, "Central Cee in a Mahadev fit…desi fans winning today." Another wrote, "Cench on Mahadev Fit is diabolical." A third user said, "Watching cench in mahadev tee was not on my bucket list."

"Central Cee x Mahadev before GTA VI," said another comment. While another user said, "He is rockin mahadev tee." "The way he respects to our culture love you goat," said a user.

Central Cee Spotted Playing Cricket Before His Performance

Before his performance, Central Cee was spotted playing cricket in Lower Parel, Mumbai, where he was seen batting alongside several members of his team.

On Day 1, besides Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa headlined the opening day alongside Swae Lee, DaBaby, Denzel Curry, Robb Bank$, Chow Lee, and DJ Five Venoms. The stage also showcased Indian artists such as Hanumankind, Gurinder Gill, Ar Paisley, Arivu, Meba Ofilia, Wild Wild Women, and Zefaan Allyn, with DJ Zemember elevating the energy.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Day 2 will bring another power-packed lineup, headlined by Don Toliver, NAV, Ski Mask The Slump God, Sheck Wes, Westside Gunn, 310Babii, Yung Fazo, Sixbill Reble, Yung Raja, and DJ Scheme. The Indian contingent includes Karan Aujla, Divine, Sambata, Shreyas, and The Spindoctor, along with DJ Proof.