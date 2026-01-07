'Our Ray Of Light Vihaan Kaushal': Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Announce Their Son's Name

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Son Name | Instagram

After four years of marriage, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were blessed with a baby boy on November 7, 2025. Everyone was eagerly waiting to know the baby boy's name. Now, after two months, the couple has finally announced their son's name. They have named him Vihaan Kaushal.

They shared a cute picture, and captioned it as, "Our Ray of Light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words (sic)." Check out the post below...

Fans And Celebrities Welcome Vihaan Kaushal

Many fans and celebrities have commented on the post, and congratulated Vicky and Katrina. Parineeti Chopra commented, "Little buddy! (sic)."

An Instagram user wrote, "Finally a name we can resonate with (sic)." One more netizen commented, "My fav nepo baby (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Vicky Kaushal On Becoming A Father

In December 2025, while talking to GQ India, Vicky had opened up about becoming a father. He had said, “It’s too soon for me to analyse. Every day, a new emotion hits. You surrender to this in a way you’ve never surrendered to anything. It’s a feeling I can’t put into words, and wasn’t prepared for.”

While announcing the arrival of their baby, Katrina and Vicky had posted on Instagram, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky."

After their wedding, multiples times Katrina made it to the headlines because of her rumoured pregnancy. But, finally, in 2025, the couple were blessed with their first child.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Movies

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Love And War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was supposed to release in March this year, but it has been reportedly postponed to August. However, the new release date has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Katrina has no film in her kitty right now.