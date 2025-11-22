 Rapper Wiz Khalifa Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Rolling Loud India 2025 Performance, Greets Paps With Smiles & Waves At Airport—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRapper Wiz Khalifa Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Rolling Loud India 2025 Performance, Greets Paps With Smiles & Waves At Airport—VIDEO

Rapper Wiz Khalifa Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Rolling Loud India 2025 Performance, Greets Paps With Smiles & Waves At Airport—VIDEO

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has landed in Mumbai for his first-ever performance at Rolling Loud India at Loud Park in Kharghar. Just hours before his Saturday show, he was spotted at the airport in a casual outfit, smiling and waving at the paparazzi. Khalifa is best known for hit tracks like See You Again, Black & Yellow, and Young, Wild & Free.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image

Rapper-singer Wiz Khalifa has landed in Mumbai, India for his first-ever performance in the city, as he is set to perform at Rolling Loud, the world’s most influential hip-hop music festival, which is gearing up for a spectacular India debut on November 22 and 23, 2025, bringing some of the biggest global names in rap and hip-hop.

Wiz Khalifa Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Rolling Loud India Performance

Ahead of his performance on Saturday, November 22, Wiz arrived in Mumbai just a few hours earlier and was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. Dressed in black sweatpants, a white T-shirt, and a bomber jacket, the Grammy-nominated artist was seen warmly smiling at the paps who welcomed him to the city. He repeatedly responded with "Thank you, guys" while greeting and smiling at them.

Khalifa is best known for hit tracks like See You Again, Black & Yellow, and Young, Wild & Free, among others.

FPJ Shorts
'Four Labour Codes In Effect Are One Of The Most Comprehensive & Progressive Labour-Oriented Reforms Since Independence': PM Modi
'Four Labour Codes In Effect Are One Of The Most Comprehensive & Progressive Labour-Oriented Reforms Since Independence': PM Modi
WHO Warns South-East Asia To Act Now Against Rising Antimicrobial Resistance To Protect Future Medical Progress
WHO Warns South-East Asia To Act Now Against Rising Antimicrobial Resistance To Protect Future Medical Progress
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Holds Strong Despite New Releases
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Holds Strong Despite New Releases
'Pilot Lost Control Or Blackout Due To G-Forces': Defence Expert Captain Anil Gaur On Tejas Crash In Dubai Air Show 2025
'Pilot Lost Control Or Blackout Due To G-Forces': Defence Expert Captain Anil Gaur On Tejas Crash In Dubai Air Show 2025

Check out the video:

Central Cee and Wiz Khalifa will headline the opening day alongside Swae Lee, DaBaby, Denzel Curry, Robb Bank$, Chow Lee, and DJ Five Venoms. The stage will also feature performances by Indian artists including Hanumankind, Gurinder Gill, Ar Paisley, Arivu, Meba Ofilia, Wild Wild Women, and Zefaan Allyn, with DJ Zemember adding to the energy.

While day two brings another power-packed lineup headlined by Don Toliver, NAV, Ski Mask The Slump God, Sheck Wes, Westside Gunn, 310Babii, Yung Fazo, Sixbill Reble, Yung Raja, and DJ Scheme. The Indian contingent includes Karan Aujla, Divine, Sambata, Shreyas, and The Spindoctor, along with DJ Proof.

Read Also
AP Dhillon India Tour 2025: Ranveer Singh, Karan Aujla, Sanjay Dutt & Hardik Pandya To Feature As...
article-image

Fans unable to attend the two-day festival can still enjoy the experience through JioHotstar’s live stream, available in English and Hindi from 7 PM.

The festival, which has previously captivated audiences in Miami, Los Angeles, Portugal, and Thailand, promises back-to-back performances, surprise guest acts, and an immersive hip-hop culture showcase

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Holds Strong...

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Holds Strong...

Rapper Wiz Khalifa Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Rolling Loud India 2025 Performance, Greets Paps With...

Rapper Wiz Khalifa Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Rolling Loud India 2025 Performance, Greets Paps With...

Did Salman Khan's Sister Alvira Inspire Yami Gautam's Look In 'Haq'? Costume Designer Ashley Rebello...

Did Salman Khan's Sister Alvira Inspire Yami Gautam's Look In 'Haq'? Costume Designer Ashley Rebello...

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Sangeet: Ranveer Singh Dances With Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Bettina...

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Sangeet: Ranveer Singh Dances With Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Bettina...

Mastiii 4 Vs 120 Bahadur Day 1 Box Office Collection: Riteish Deshmukh's Adult Comedy Takes Lead As...

Mastiii 4 Vs 120 Bahadur Day 1 Box Office Collection: Riteish Deshmukh's Adult Comedy Takes Lead As...