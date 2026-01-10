 Kalyani Priyadarshan Opens Up On Bollywood Offers Amid Reports Of Starring In Ranveer Singh's Pralay: 'Good Stories Have Always Found Me'
Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of Priyadarshan, opened up about her approach to scripts amid rumours of her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh in Pralay. She said, "Good stories have always found me, whatever the language is… I want it if it’s a good script." Kalyani emphasised she gives each project her full time and sees emotion as universal in filmmaking.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of renowned director Priyadarshan and known for Lokah, has been rumoured to make her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh in Pralay. Amid the buzz, she revealed that good scripts have 'always found me,' regardless of language, and opened up about the Bollywood offers she has been receiving.

In an interview of Hindustan Times, Kalyani said, "I don't know how to explain this, but good stories have always found me, whatever the language is. I've always said that I'm a very greedy actor when it comes to scripts. If there's a good script, whichever language it is in, whether it's Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam, I want it. Obviously, I'm one person and I can't shoot 10 movies at the same time and there are 100 great scripts out there. But this is where I'm at."

article-image

Further, Kalyani expressed her desire to be part of Hindi films as well, emphasising that, for her, it is always about the script and telling good stories. She added that she has never seen language as a barrier, especially in filmmaking and storytelling. "I have always believed that the one thing that is truly universal is emotion," she said.

When asked if Hindi film offers increased after the success of Lokah, Kalyani said she couldn't say if they had gone up or down, but opportunities have always been there. She explained that she is someone who likes to give her time to a film wholeheartedly.

article-image

