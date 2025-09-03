 Malayalam Film Lokah Sparks Outrage Over Dialogue Demeaning Bengaluru Women, Here's All About The Controversy
Malayalam Film Lokah Sparks Outrage Over Dialogue Demeaning Bengaluru Women, Here's All About The Controversy

Malayalam film Lokah, won praise for introducing Malayalam cinema's first female superhero but sparked outrage over a dialogue demeaning Bengaluru women. Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films apologised, saying, "We deeply regret this oversight… the dialogue will be removed." Bengaluru Police Commissioner confirmed the Central Crime Branch will review the matter and act if violations are found.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Malayalam Film Lokah Sparks Outrage Over Dialogue Demeaning Bengaluru Women, Here's All About The Controversy | Photo Via Instagram

Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, had been receiving praise since its release, especially for introducing the first female superhero in Malayalam cinema. However, the film has now sparked outrage after a controversial dialogue demeaning women of Bengaluru did not sit well with audiences.

Dulquer Salmaan's Production House Issues Apology

Dulquer Salmaan, producer and head of Wayfarer Films, expressed regret on Tuesday and issued an apology, assuring that the controversial dialogue will be removed from the film. The statement read: "It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka. "

The statement further read, "At Wayfarer films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology."

Check out the statement:

All About The Controversy

The controversy began over a dialogue in the film where actor Sandy, who plays the antagonist Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, a misogynistic character, tells his mother that he does not want to marry a woman from Bengaluru, calling them 'characterless.'

He says, "I am not saying I won’t get married. But I won’t marry a girl from this city because they’re all s***s," a remark that offended many Karnataka residents.

Additionally, the film depicts Bengaluru in poor light, with users pointing out that the city has been portrayed as a 'hub of parties and drugs.'

Bengaluru Police Assures Action If Violations Found

Following the controversy, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that the matter would be examined by the Central Crime Branch’s social media monitoring cell, adding that action would be taken if any violations were detected.

Lokah Box Office Collection

Despite the controversy, Lokah is currently the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Released on August 28, the film has collected a grand total of Rs 38.95 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

