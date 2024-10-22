'I Was In Pain': Dulquer Salmaan Opens Op About Health Issues During Lucky Baskhar Shoot

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently revealed that he was in 'pain' during the shoot of his upcoming film Lucky Baskhar and he took a break from work due to health issues. Amid the promotions of the film, which is all set to release on October 31, the actor also explained why he is doing lesser projects.

During an interaction with TV9, Dulquer also stated that the shoot of the film got delayed because of his health.

"I don't like gaps. This year, I was supposed to do a couple of films. One got cancelled and one didn't work out at the last minute. Then, I had health issues. We (Lucky Baskhar team) had delays because of that. My producer, director and everyone were so supportive. Once when we were shooting and if I was in some kind of pain, they'll say 'Sir, we'll stop now. Don't do this. Go home and take some time off. We'll come back and shoot."

Praising the makers of Lucky Bhaskar, the actor added, "A huge set was erected for Lucky Baskhar. If I insisted on continuing the shoot, they'd say that they don't want to see me in pain. They were so supportive."

Director Venky Atluri also lauded Dulquer for working for long hours despite the physical strain. However, he maintained that the actor's health caused concern among the crew and they decided to halt the shoot as they prioritised the project over money.

Lucky Baskhar is a drama thriller written and directed by Venky Atluri, starring Dulquer in the lead role. The film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ayesha Khan, Hyper Aadi, and P Sai Kumar in key roles. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, it is set for a Diwali release this year.