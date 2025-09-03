Shah Rukh Khan Sends 'Prayers & Strength' To Punjab Flood Victims: 'The Spirit Shall Never Break...'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan extended his prayers to flood victims as Punjab faces its worst deluge in nearly four decades. The government has declared all 23 districts affected, with at least 30 deaths and over five lakh people impacted. Reports state that nearly 1,400 villages are submerged, with Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, and Ferozepur among the worst-hit districts.

Shah Rukh Khan Sends 'Prayers & Strength' To Punjab Flood Victims

Taking to his social media handle, Shah Rukh wrote, "My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all."

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, have shown their sincere concern over the adversity.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has adopted ten of the most severely affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar. His team stated that their immediate focus is on providing essentials, including food, clean water, and medical aid.

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk announced that he and his team have adopted 200 homes of families affected by the devastating floods in Punjab. He wrote: "May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need."

Shah Rukh Khan Work Front

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2024 film Dunki, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani Anil Grover and Vikram Kochar.

Next, he has Siddharth Anand's King, starring his daughter Suhana Khan in the lead. Shah Rukh also has a cameo in his son Aryan Khan's Netflix series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.