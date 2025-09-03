 Ice Road: Vengeance On OTT- Where To Watch Liam Neeson's Film Online
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
Ice Road: Vengeance On OTT | Photo Credit: Trailer

Action cinema fans have a treat awaiting them as Hollywood veteran Liam Neeson returns with his much-anticipated thriller, Ice Road: Vengeance. Known for his powerful screen presence and gripping roles, Neeson once again brings an adrenaline-pumping story of survival, courage, and determination. Following the success of The Ice Road (2021), this sequel has already created a buzz among audiences worldwide.

OTT release platform & availability

Ice Road: Vengeance is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film has made its digital debut after its theatrical run, allowing global audiences to enjoy the thrilling ride from the comfort of their homes. Subscribers can stream the film in multiple languages, making it accessible to a wide audience base.

About the film

In Ice Road: Vengeance, ex-ice road trucker Mike McCann journeys to Nepal to spread his late brother's ashes on Mount Everest. However, he and his mountain guide find themselves embroiled in a brutal local conflict when a local antagonist attempts to construct a dam that endangers a village.

Why watch it?

What makes Ice Road: Vengeance stand out is its mix of high-stakes action and human drama. It highlights resilience in the face of danger and the spirit of never giving up, even when the odds are stacked against you. Fans of survival thrillers and Liam Neeson’s iconic performances will find this film a perfect weekend watch.

Final word

With its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, Ice Road: Vengeance brings suspense, action, and heart-stopping moments right to your screen. For those who enjoy Liam Neeson’s gripping thrillers, this film is not to be missed.

