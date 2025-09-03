Who Is Ashish Kapoor? All About 40-Year-Old TV Actor Arrested In Pune Over Rape Allegation By Woman He Met On Instagram

Photo Via X

Television actor Ashish Kapoor was arrested on Wednesday, September 3, in Pune on rape charges after a woman alleged he sexually assaulted her in a Delhi party washroom last month. The two had met on Instagram. Police traced Kapoor from Delhi to Goa and finally Pune.

The woman claimed the incident was recorded, but no video has been found. CCTV footage and eyewitnesses show Kapoor and the victim entering the washroom, with others knocking when they stayed inside. An argument later reached the society gate, where the victim said Kapoor’s friend’s wife hit her. Police said the wife made the PCR call.

Who Is Ashish Kapoor?

Born on October 17, 1984, Ashish is 40 years old. He has appeared in TV shows like Ssshhh…Phir Koi Hai, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Saraswatichandra, and Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha. He gained fame for his role as Uday in Dekha Ek Khwaab, which starred Priyal Gor in the lead.

Ashish Kapoor Personal Life

Ashish previously made headlines for his personal life. He dated his Dekha Ek Khwaab co-star Priyal Gor when she was 18, but the relationship ended. Kapoor later revealed that they remain friends and have stayed in touch despite the breakup.

Later, Ashish was in a two-year relationship with Albanian model Ilda Kroni, which reportedly ended on a sour note.

Ashish later dated producer Pearl Grey, and the couple got engaged in April 2021, even getting matching 'till death do us apart' tattoos. They split after over a year together.

Rinki Tiwari

They fell in love on the sets of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, where Ashish played Adarsh and Pearl was the show's executive producer.

The actor once had an Instagram account, but it has since been deleted, removing his online presence from the platform.