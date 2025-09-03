 Who Is Ashish Kapoor? All About 40-Year-Old TV Actor Arrested In Pune Over Rape Allegation By Woman He Met On Instagram
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Ashish Kapoor? All About 40-Year-Old TV Actor Arrested In Pune Over Rape Allegation By Woman He Met On Instagram

Who Is Ashish Kapoor? All About 40-Year-Old TV Actor Arrested In Pune Over Rape Allegation By Woman He Met On Instagram

Television actor Ashish Kapoor, 40, was arrested on Wednesday in Pune over rape allegations after a woman claimed he assaulted her in a Delhi party washroom. Police tracked him from Delhi to Goa and Pune. CCTV shows them entering the washroom, but no footage of the incident exists. Kapoor, known for Dekha Ek Khwaab, previously dated Priyal Gor, Ilda Kroni, and Pearl Grey.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via X

Television actor Ashish Kapoor was arrested on Wednesday, September 3, in Pune on rape charges after a woman alleged he sexually assaulted her in a Delhi party washroom last month. The two had met on Instagram. Police traced Kapoor from Delhi to Goa and finally Pune.

The woman claimed the incident was recorded, but no video has been found. CCTV footage and eyewitnesses show Kapoor and the victim entering the washroom, with others knocking when they stayed inside. An argument later reached the society gate, where the victim said Kapoor’s friend’s wife hit her. Police said the wife made the PCR call.

Who Is Ashish Kapoor?

Born on October 17, 1984, Ashish is 40 years old. He has appeared in TV shows like Ssshhh…Phir Koi Hai, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Saraswatichandra, and Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha. He gained fame for his role as Uday in Dekha Ek Khwaab, which starred Priyal Gor in the lead.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Ashish Kapoor? All About 40-Year-Old TV Actor Arrested In Pune Over Rape Allegation By Woman He Met On Instagram
Who Is Ashish Kapoor? All About 40-Year-Old TV Actor Arrested In Pune Over Rape Allegation By Woman He Met On Instagram
Largest Illegal Sports Streaming Site Streameast Shut Down After Global Crackdown: Reports
Largest Illegal Sports Streaming Site Streameast Shut Down After Global Crackdown: Reports
GST Council Reaches Consensus On Rate Restructuring; New Tax Slabs to Take Effect from September 22 : Report
GST Council Reaches Consensus On Rate Restructuring; New Tax Slabs to Take Effect from September 22 : Report
Ganeshotsav 2025: Central Railway To Run Additional Unreserved Ganpati Special Trains Between Chiplun And Panvel On September 4; Check Details
Ganeshotsav 2025: Central Railway To Run Additional Unreserved Ganpati Special Trains Between Chiplun And Panvel On September 4; Check Details
Read Also
TV Actor Ashish Kapoor Arrested In Pune After Woman Alleges Rape At Delhi House Party
article-image

Ashish Kapoor Personal Life

Ashish previously made headlines for his personal life. He dated his Dekha Ek Khwaab co-star Priyal Gor when she was 18, but the relationship ended. Kapoor later revealed that they remain friends and have stayed in touch despite the breakup.

Later, Ashish was in a two-year relationship with Albanian model Ilda Kroni, which reportedly ended on a sour note.

Ashish later dated producer Pearl Grey, and the couple got engaged in April 2021, even getting matching 'till death do us apart' tattoos. They split after over a year together.

Rinki Tiwari

They fell in love on the sets of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, where Ashish played Adarsh and Pearl was the show's executive producer.

The actor once had an Instagram account, but it has since been deleted, removing his online presence from the platform.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Ashish Kapoor? All About 40-Year-Old TV Actor Arrested In Pune Over Rape Allegation By Woman...

Who Is Ashish Kapoor? All About 40-Year-Old TV Actor Arrested In Pune Over Rape Allegation By Woman...

Ice Road: Vengeance On OTT- Where To Watch Liam Neeson's Film Online

Ice Road: Vengeance On OTT- Where To Watch Liam Neeson's Film Online

TV Actor Ashish Kapoor Arrested In Pune After Woman Alleges Rape At Delhi House Party

TV Actor Ashish Kapoor Arrested In Pune After Woman Alleges Rape At Delhi House Party

Kunickaa Sadanand Reveals Being Cheated On By Live-In Partner On Bigg Boss 19: 'Woh Shaadi Shudha...

Kunickaa Sadanand Reveals Being Cheated On By Live-In Partner On Bigg Boss 19: 'Woh Shaadi Shudha...

Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Advance Booking Report: Hollywood Horror...

Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Advance Booking Report: Hollywood Horror...