 Kunickaa Sadanand Reveals Being Cheated On By Live-In Partner On Bigg Boss 19: 'Woh Shaadi Shudha The Lekin...'— VIDEO
Kunickaa Sadanand made a shocking revelation about her live-in relationship on Bigg Boss 19. She said, "Maine 27 saal apne relation ko chipake rakha..." Tanya asked if he was her husband; Kunickaa clarified, "Live-in tha aur voh shaadi shuda the… Unhone kisi dusri ladki se mere naak ke niche chakkar shuru kar diya," adding she eventually left him.

Updated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
Photo Via YouTube

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand, currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, made a shocking revelation about her live-in relationship. She revealed that she had kept the relationship a secret for 27 years and recounted the heartbreak of being cheated on by him.

In a new promo, Kunickaa was seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal. During the chat, Kunickaa asked Neelam about her marriage story, but as Neelam grew uncomfortable and emotional, Tanya stepped in, revealing that Neelam wasn’t ready to discuss it yet. Later, Kunickaa asked whether Neelam is still married.

To his Neelam said, "Almost nahi hai aisa samajiye. Khatam hai. Insaan ko chance dete dete tithar ho gaye hai. Kya hi bole. Humko swabhimani ladke pasand hai, swabhimani joh nahi hai mere bass ki baat nahi hai unke sath rehna. Vahi sab kahaani hai."

Check out the promo:

Shehbaz Badesha SLAMS Baseer Ali For Yelling At Kunickaa Sadanand On Bigg Boss 19: 'Sabke Samne...
'Tanya Mittal Is Fake': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Ex-Boyfriend Balraj Singh EXPOSES Her, Accuses Her...
Furthermore, Kunickaa talked about her relationship, adding, "Maine 27 saal apne relation ko chipake rakha, maine ab jaake bola aur maine itna halka mehsus kiya."

Tanya asked, "Matlab voh aapke husband the?" Kunicka denied and stated, "Live in tha aur voh shaadi shudha the lekin apne patni se alag the. Unhone kisi dusri ladki se mere naak ke niche chakkar shuru kar diya." The actress shared that she left him."

Meanwhile, the nominated contestants for this week are Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, and influencers Awez Darbar, Tanya Mittal, and Mridul Tiwari.

Kunickaa Sadanand Reveals Being Cheated On By Live-In Partner On Bigg Boss 19: 'Woh Shaadi Shudha...

