 Shehbaz Badesha SLAMS Baseer Ali For Yelling At Kunickaa Sadanand On Bigg Boss 19: 'Sabke Samne Oversmart Banne Ki Koshish...'
Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, slammed Baseer Ali for yelling at Kunickaa Sadanand in Bigg Boss 19. On day one, Baseer lost his cool after a kitchen spat with Kunickaa. Shehbaz, who lost to Mridul Tiwari in the public vote, wrote, "Sirf zor se chillana aata hai toh kya har baat pe chillayega? Bilkul sahi nahi laga."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss 19, which premiered on August 24, has already started witnessing clashes among contestants. In the latest episode (Monday), Baseer Ali yelled at Kunickaa Sadanand on the very first day after a kitchen incident. While asking Nehal Chudasama, "If I need an omelette, who do I tell?" Baseer received a reply from Kunickaa, "You can make it yourself," which he found rude. Later that night, the two got into a heated argument.

Shehbaz Badesha Slams Baseer Ali For Yelling At Kunickaa Sadanand

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who lost to Mridul Tiwari in the public vote on premiere night and therefore failed to secure a place inside the house, slammed Baseer for his behaviour towards Kunickaa.

On Monday night, Shehbaz took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Lekin yeh Baseer Ali, mujhe samajh nai aata iska problem kya hai. Sirf zor se chillana aata hai toh kya har baat pe chillayega? Kunickaa ji par zorse chillana, aur sabke saamne oversmart banne ki koshish karna.. yeh sab uska level dikhata hai, bilkul sahi nahi laga."

article-image

He also mentioned that Mridul was never his competition, nor did he ever consider him as one.

article-image

Shehbaz Badesha In Secret Room

While Shebaz was evicted on the premiere night after losing votes to Mridul, a photo later went viral showing him sitting in a secret room, hinting at his re-entry into the Bigg Boss house.

However, there is no confirmation yet.

Farhana Bhatt Evicted By Housemates

Farrhana Bhatt was evicted after housemates voted her out by naming her the most undeserving contestant in the Bigg Boss house this season, making her the first participant to be eliminated in the very first episode.

However, in a twist, instead of leaving the show, she was moved to the secret room, where she has 24/7 access to listen to and watch the housemates.

