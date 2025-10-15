Pankaj Dheer Death: Heartbroken Nikitin Dheer Consoles Mother At Father's Funeral In Mumbai; Emotional Video Surfaces

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer’s sudden demise has left the entertainment industry in shock. He passed away at the age of 68 in Mumbai after a long battle with cancer. Best known for his iconic portrayal of Karna in the TV series Mahabharat, his cremation will be held today at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai, and heartbreaking visuals from the ceremony have already surfaced on social media.

Nikitin Dheer Consoles Mother At Father Pankaj Dheer's Funeral

A video going viral, shows a heartbroken Nikitin consoling his mother, Anita Dheer, outside their Mumbai residence. In the emotional clip, he can be seen gently patting and kissing his mother’s head, trying to comfort her during this difficult time

Check out the video:

Reportedly, the actor's cancer had relapsed a few months ago, leaving him critically ill. He had also undergone major surgery related to his condition.

Ashoke Pandit Shares Pankaj Dheer Had Been In & Out Of Hospital

"He passed away due to cancer this morning. He had been in and out of hospital in the past months," producer and friend Ashoke Pandit told PTI.

While actor Amit Behl said that Pankaj had been unwell a few years ago but had recovered and returned to work.

"He was ailing about three years ago, but he had recovered. He was back to work. I spoke to him about four months ago, and he was sounding fine. But this is shocking, really shocking for all of us. He was ailing, but he had recovered, lost weight, and was working, you know, in a serial or something else. I spoke to him about three or four months ago, and he was sounding fine. So it's quite a shock to me. It's really sad," Amit told ANI.