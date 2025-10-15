'Whatever Goes...': Nikitin Dheer's Cryptic Instagram Story Goes Viral After Father Pankaj Dheer's Death

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing Karna in the iconic TV series Mahabharat, died after a prolonged battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 15 in Mumbai, at the age of 68. While the family has not yet released an official statement, his son, actor Nikitin Dheer, shared a cryptic Instagram handle that has gone viral following his father's demise.

Nikitin Dheer's Cryptic Story Goes Viral After Pankaj Dheer's Death

On his Instagram story, hours before Pankaj's death, Nikitin's story read, "Whatever comes, let it come. Whatever stays, let it stay. Whatever goes, let it go. As a Shiva Bhakt, say 'Shivarpanam' and move on! He'll take care!- very hard to do-"

Photo Via Instagram story

Amit Behl Reveals Pankaj Dheer Had Recovered

The news of his death was confirmed by actor Amit Behl to ANI. Behl said that Pankaj had been unwell a few years ago but had recovered and returned to work.

"He was ailing about three years ago, but he had recovered. He was back to work. I spoke to him about four months ago, and he was sounding fine. But this is shocking, really shocking for all of us. He was ailing, but he had recovered, lost weight, and was working, you know, in a serial or something else. I spoke to him about three or four months ago, and he was sounding fine. So it's quite a shock to me. It's really sad," Amit told ANI.

Pankaj's cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.

Dheer is also credited with opening the Abbhinnay Acting Academy in Mumbai, with actor Gufi Paintal as the faculty head in 2010.