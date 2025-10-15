 Salman Khan Attends Pankaj Dheer's Funeral With Tight Security In Mumbai, Comforts Grieving Nikitin Dheer With Hug—VIDEO
Actor Salman Khan attended veteran actor Pankaj Dheer's funeral in Mumbai after the latter passed away on Wednesday following a long battle with cancer at 68. The cremation was held at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W). Salman arrived with his security and consoled Pankaj's son, actor Nikitin Dheer, with a warm hug.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was among the many celebrities who came to pay their last respects to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who passed away on Wednesday, October 15, after a long battle with cancer at the age of 68. The actor's funeral was held today at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai, where several members of the film and television fraternity gathered to bid him farewell.

Salman, who shares a close bond with Pankaj and his son, Nikitin Dheer, was seen offering his condolences at the funeral. The superstar arrived dressed in an olive-green shirt, accompanied by his security team. He was spotted consoling a visibly emotional Nikitin and giving him a heartfelt hug, showing his support during this difficult time.

Salman has worked with Pankaj in Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge. He has also worked with Pankaj's son, Nikitin, in several movies including Ready, Dabangg 2, and Antim: The Final Truth.

Pankaj Dheer is survived by wife Aneeta, actor son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar, who also is an actress. He also has a 3-year-old granddaughter, Devika.

The news of his death was confirmed by actor Amit Behl to ANI. Behl said that Pankaj had been unwell a few years ago but had recovered and returned to work.

"He was ailing about three years ago, but he had recovered. He was back to work. I spoke to him about four months ago, and he was sounding fine. But this is shocking, really shocking for all of us. He was ailing, but he had recovered, lost weight, and was working, you know, in a serial or something else. I spoke to him about three or four months ago, and he was sounding fine. So it's quite a shock to me. It's really sad," Amit told ANI.

