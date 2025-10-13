'Meri Pasliyaan Tuti Thi': Salman Khan Slams Sikandar Director AR Murugadoss For Accusing Him Of Arriving Late For Shoot - VIDEO

Bollywood actor Salman Khan slammed Sikandar director AR Murugadoss for accusing him of arriving late on the sets of the film during shoot. After the film's box office failure, Murugadoss had stated that Salman used to turn up on set only by 8 pm, which also affected the other actors.

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman welcomed comedian Ravi Gupta as a special guest. On stage, Gupta asked Salman the films he regrets doing in his career. To this, the actor named Suryavanshi and Nishchay. But he stated that there aren't any in recent times.

"I don't regret doing any film in the recent times. People say it can be Sikandar, but I don't believe. The plot of the film was good." Salman then reacted to Murugadoss' comments.

Taking a dig at him, he said, "Lekin kya hai na main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasliyaan tuti thi, humare director (Murugadoss) sahab jo hain unhone ye kaha. Lekin unki latest picture (Madharaasi) abhi release hui hai jisme actor 6 baje pahuchta tha."

Further taking an indirect jibe at Madharaasi's box office failure, Salman stated, "Madharaasi bahot badi film hai aur utni hi badi... (laughs), Sikandar se badi blockbuster."

#Latest: On the #BiggBoss19 set, Megastar #SalmanKhan finally opened up about what went wrong with Sikandar and took a strong stand against director A.R. Murugadoss - the same man who gave interviews blaming Bhai for the film's failure. 🔥 Bhai giving a reality check was much… pic.twitter.com/mPtxQQ0zKm — Er.Sohail (@BeingSohail__) October 12, 2025

What did Murugadoss say about Salman?

Post the release of Sikandar, the director had said in one of his interviews, "It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up on set only by 8 pm. We are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there."

"Almost everything was shot on green mat and we used VFX extensively to get the daylight effect for the scenes that were shot at night. On top of that, multiple people used to suggest a lot of spot changes on the set in the script," he had added during his interaction with Valaipechu Voice.

Sikandar, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and others, released on Eid this year. It failed to impress critics and the audience, and was declared a flop at the box office.

Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, Sikandar managed to collect Rs 110 crore at the box office in India.