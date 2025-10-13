 Inside Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Nushrratt Bharuccha Grooves With Siddhant Chaturvedi; See Visuals Of Other B-Town Celebs
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentInside Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Nushrratt Bharuccha Grooves With Siddhant Chaturvedi; See Visuals Of Other B-Town Celebs

Inside Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Nushrratt Bharuccha Grooves With Siddhant Chaturvedi; See Visuals Of Other B-Town Celebs

The Diwali party was fun-filled and starry and inside videos are a proof. Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her Instagram stories on Monday morning to give a glimpse of the bash. In one of the videos, she is seen grooving with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Meezaan Jafri, Avinash Tiwary, Jibraan Khan and others to Salman Khan's song You're My Love

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at his Mumbai residence on Sunday (October 12). The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities and social media platforms are flooded with their paparazzi photos and videos.

The party was fun-filled and starry and inside videos are a proof. Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her Instagram stories on Monday morning to give a glimpse of the bash.

In one of the videos, she is seen grooving with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Meezaan Jafri, Avinash Tiwary, Jibraan Khan and others to Salman Khan's song You're My Love.

She also posted selfies with Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Manushi Chhillar, Shanaya Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jonita Gandhi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Alaya F and others.

FPJ Shorts
Nita Ambani's ₹17 Crore 'Rare' Hermes Birkin Bag Stole The Show At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash
Nita Ambani's ₹17 Crore 'Rare' Hermes Birkin Bag Stole The Show At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash
'Strong Punch On Her Face Is Needed', Netizens React As Girl Harasses Man In Viral Dance Reel | WATCH
'Strong Punch On Her Face Is Needed', Netizens React As Girl Harasses Man In Viral Dance Reel | WATCH
'You're Coming Home, There's No War': Freed Israeli Hostage Matan Angrest Talks To Mother On Video Call After Being Held For 738 Days By Hamas
'You're Coming Home, There's No War': Freed Israeli Hostage Matan Angrest Talks To Mother On Video Call After Being Held For 738 Days By Hamas
Mumbai Tops India In Residential Sales, Office Market Witnesses 11% Year-On-Year Increase In Average Transacted Rents
Mumbai Tops India In Residential Sales, Office Market Witnesses 11% Year-On-Year Increase In Average Transacted Rents

Take a look at some inside photos here:

For the evening, Nushrratt opted for a shimmering silver embellished outfit. It featured a heavily sequined, figure-hugging skirt paired with a matching embellished blouse.

Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration was a star-studded affair as the biggest names from the film fraternity turned up in flashy and glitzy, traditional outfits. Other celebs who attended the bash are Rekha, Kajol, Preity Zinta, Sidharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Urmila Matondkar, Bobby Deol, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheeb Iqbal, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditya Roy Kapur and others.

Read Also
Bobby Deol & Preity Zinta Reunite At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash In Mumbai, Netizens Ask...
article-image

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan also attended the bash, however, he did not pose for paparazzi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palestinian Journalist & Influencer Saleh Al-Jafarawi Killed In Clashes Between Hamas & Gaza...

Palestinian Journalist & Influencer Saleh Al-Jafarawi Killed In Clashes Between Hamas & Gaza...

'Utterly Rubbish, Demeaning': Annu Kapoor, 69, Gushes Over Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Milky' Body, Netizens...

'Utterly Rubbish, Demeaning': Annu Kapoor, 69, Gushes Over Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Milky' Body, Netizens...

Inside Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Nushrratt Bharuccha Grooves With Siddhant Chaturvedi; See...

Inside Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Nushrratt Bharuccha Grooves With Siddhant Chaturvedi; See...

Bobby Deol & Preity Zinta Reunite At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash In Mumbai, Netizens Ask...

Bobby Deol & Preity Zinta Reunite At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash In Mumbai, Netizens Ask...

Mandira Bedi Turns Bride On Ramp; Rocks All-White, Off-Shoulder Gown At LFW

Mandira Bedi Turns Bride On Ramp; Rocks All-White, Off-Shoulder Gown At LFW