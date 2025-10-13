Inside Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Nushrratt Bharuccha Grooves With Siddhant Chaturvedi; See Visuals Of Other B-Town Celebs

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at his Mumbai residence on Sunday (October 12). The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities and social media platforms are flooded with their paparazzi photos and videos.

The party was fun-filled and starry and inside videos are a proof. Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her Instagram stories on Monday morning to give a glimpse of the bash.

In one of the videos, she is seen grooving with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Meezaan Jafri, Avinash Tiwary, Jibraan Khan and others to Salman Khan's song You're My Love.

She also posted selfies with Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Manushi Chhillar, Shanaya Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jonita Gandhi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Alaya F and others.

Take a look at some inside photos here:

For the evening, Nushrratt opted for a shimmering silver embellished outfit. It featured a heavily sequined, figure-hugging skirt paired with a matching embellished blouse.

Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration was a star-studded affair as the biggest names from the film fraternity turned up in flashy and glitzy, traditional outfits. Other celebs who attended the bash are Rekha, Kajol, Preity Zinta, Sidharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Urmila Matondkar, Bobby Deol, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheeb Iqbal, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditya Roy Kapur and others.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan also attended the bash, however, he did not pose for paparazzi.