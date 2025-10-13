'Utterly Rubbish, Demeaning': Annu Kapoor, 69, Gushes Over Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Milky' Body, Netizens Slam Him For Lewd Remark—VIDEO

Actor Annu Kapoor has sparked controversy after making remarks about actress Tamannaah Bhatia in a recent interview. The 69-year-old actor gushed over her 'milky' body and commented on Bhatia's statement that mothers have told her their toddlers only eat while watching her sensual dance number Aaj Ki Raat. However, netizens slammed Annu for his lewd remarks, calling out his demeaning mentality and accusing him of disrespecting women.

On Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, when he was asked if he likes Tamannaah, Annu said, "Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what a milky body she has)."

Soon after Annu's comment on Tamannaah went viral, netizens slammed him for his 'derogatory' remark, calling it 'cheap' and 'demeaning.' Some even questioned whether he would have made a similar lewd comment about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

One user wrote, "Annu Kapoor ji, aap se yeh ummeed nahi thi," while another added, "Apni beti ko bhi shayad aise hi bolta hai."

Annu On Tamannaah's Remark On Toddlers Only Eat While Watching Aaj Ki Raat

Further, he also reacted to Tamannaah's Aaj Ki Raat remark and said, "Kitne umar ke baache so jaate hain… 70 saal ke umar ka bhi bachca ho sakta hai na, main hota toh puchta ke kitne umar ke so jaate hain. Angreezi mein bolte hain that he is 70 years old, woh 70 saal purana bacha hai… And he is 11 year old budha (Kids of which age sleep? A 70-year-old can also be a kid. I would have asked this question to her.)"

Annu added, "Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchun ko sulti hain… Bahut achi baat hai.. Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desk ke bacch achi aur swasthya neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichain hain toh bhagwan unko samarth karre ke unki ichchan puri hun," added the actor.

As of now, Tamannaah Bhatia has not reacted to Annu Kapoor's remark.