 Bobby Deol & Preity Zinta Reunite At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash In Mumbai, Netizens Ask Filmmakers To Cast Them Together - VIDEO
Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta | Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta reunited at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali party in Mumbai on Sunday (October 12). Several photos and videos of the two interacting warmly have gone viral on social media. This made their fans nostalgic as they remembered their 1998 hit film Soldier.

In the viral clips, Bobby and Preity can be seen greeting each other with smiles and chatting happily. The duo also posed together for photographers, radiating the same camaraderie that once lit up the big screen. Bobby's wife, Tanya Deol, was also seen engaging in a cheerful conversation with Preity.

Fans quickly flooded social media with heartfelt reactions. Many commented on how the reunion brought back memories of Soldier, one of the most popular action-romance films of the late '90s.

Some even urged filmmakers to cast them together again, posting comments like, "We need Soldier 2" and "Such a beautiful duo...bring them back on screen."

Another fan commented, "Bobby is a shy guy ... his interaction with zinta is so cute. They seem genuinely happy meeting each other. Soldier soldier.... I loved how Zinta interacted with his wife. The clip made me smile."

"Dono ko dekh ke soldier movie yaad aa gayi. Bobby ki age ho gayi but dekh le ladkiyaan hamesha young hi lagti he, ladke na jane kyu jaldi budhdhe ho jate hai."

While Preity wore a beautiful ivory anarkali with golden zari work, Bobby opted for a long velvet maroon kurta and trousers.

Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration was a star-studded affair as the biggest names from the film fraternity turned up in blingy traditional outfits. Other celebs who attended the bash are Rekha, Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Urmila Matondkar, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Rhea Chakraborty, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheeb Iqbal, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditya Roy Kapur and others.

