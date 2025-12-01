 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares FIRST Wedding Photos With Raj Nidimoru, Exchanges Rings At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation In Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are officially married! The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, with just 30 guests. On Monday, they shared wedding photos, with Samantha in a stunning red saree, adoringly looking at Raj as they exchanged rings. She captioned the photos, "01.12.2025."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are officially married! The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, with reportedly only 30 guests in attendance. On Monday afternoon, reports after the couple's wedding surfaced, Samantha shared dreamy wedding photos with Raj on her social media handle, confirming their union.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Wedding Photos With Raj Nidimoru

In the photos, Samantha was seen wearing a traditional red silk saree, pairing it with traditional gold jewellery while Raj wore a white kurta with a beige Nehru jacket.

The couple also exchanged rings in front of Linga Bhairavi. Another shows her holding him close while showing off her massive ring. In one of the photos, Samantha was adorably looking at her husband, while Raj could not stop beaming with a smile at their wedding.

She captioned the photos, "01.12.2025," with white heart emojis. 

Check out the photos:

article-image

In a statement issued by the Isha Foundation, Samantha and Raj performed Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple within the Isha Yoga Centre.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Age Gap

Born in Chennai on April 28, 1987, Samantha is currently 38 years old, while her husband, Raj, born on August 4, 1979, is 46. This makes an age gap of 8 years between the two.

Despite the age difference, the couple seems to share a strong bond.

article-image

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, and Nidimoru was previously married to Sshyamali De.

Reports of Samantha and Raj's relationship first emerged in 2024, following their work together on The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey. However, it was only recently that the actress began sharing photos with Raj on her social media, subtly confirming their relationship.

