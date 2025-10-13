 Palestinian Journalist & Influencer Saleh Al-Jafarawi Killed In Clashes Between Hamas & Gaza Militias
Saleh Al-Jafarawi first gained attention during the Israel-Hamas war through viral social media videos, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers. On October 7, 2023, he had released a video celebrating Hamas' rocket attacks on southern Israel, which later earned him criticism and the nickname "Mr. FAFO" from pro-Israel activists

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
article-image

Palestinian journalist and social media personality Saleh Al-Jafarawi, also known online as Mr Fafo, was killed during clashes between rival Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip. According to eyewitnesses and media reports, Al-Jafarawi was shot in the head by an anti-Hamas militia while attempting to cover the fighting.

Local reports suggest he was killed in the Al-Sabra neighborhood by members of the Doghmush clan, a notorious armed group operating in the city.

Al Jazeera reported that several displaced Palestinians also lost their lives amid the violence, which erupted as armed groups attempted to exploit the security vacuum following recent historic announcement that Israel and Hamas had agreed on a deal to "end the war" and exchange prisoners.

article-image

Mohamed Shahen, a Gaza-based journalist, expressed his grief over Al-Jafarawi’s death. He reportedly said, "Every day is a new loss and a new goodbye, another sadness even though the Israeli military has stopped this war, the betrayal of some people and the actions of Gaza gangs leave a deep wound." He also shared a video showing the lifeless body of the activist.

Shahen added, "May God have mercy on the hero Saleh al-Jafarawi, who was a pioneer in conveying the suffering and supporting the oppressed."

Al-Jafarawi first gained attention during the Israel-Hamas war through viral social media videos, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers. On October 7, 2023, he had released a video celebrating Hamas' rocket attacks on southern Israel, which later earned him criticism and the nickname "Mr. FAFO" from pro-Israel activists.

Subsequently, as Israel's military campaign intensified, his videos reportedly shifted to anti-Israel messaging, showing him reacting in fear and grief to airstrikes.

Al-Jafarawi had also faced accusations of fraud and embezzlement involving funds meant for a hospital.

