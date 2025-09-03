TV Actor Ashish Kapoor Arrested In Pune After Woman Alleges Rape At Delhi House Party

Television actor Ashish Kapoor, known for shows like Saraswatichandra, Dekha Ek Khwaab, and Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, has been arrested in Pune after a woman accused him of raping her in a Delhi house party washroom last month. Reports say they met on Instagram, and she was later invited to a friend’s party where the alleged incident took place.

Ashish Kapoor Arrested In Pune

According to the Indian Express, DCP (North) Raja Banthia confirmed Ashish Kapoor’s arrest, stating he was traced and detained in Pune on Wednesday, September 3, after police tracked his movements from Delhi to Goa and finally to Pune.

Police Yet To Find Video In Alleged Incident

The victim initially told police that Ashish, the host of the party, and two men had assaulted her, and later said a woman also physically assaulted her. She then said only Kapoor raped her. Police are now changing the charges from gangrape to rape.

The woman also claimed the incident was recorded, but police said they have not found any video so far.

On August 11, the woman filed an FIR against Ashish Kapoor, his friend, the friend’s wife, and two unknown men. On August 18, she said only Kapoor and his friend raped her, and a woman hit her. On August 21, Kapoor’s friend and his wife got anticipatory bail. The victim attended the hearing but did not mention Kapoor’s friend.

CCTV Shows Washroom Incident: Police

Police said CCTV footage and eyewitnesses show the victim and Kapoor went into the washroom during the party. When they stayed inside, his friend and others knocked on the door. An argument then broke out, reaching the society gate, where the victim said Kapoor’s friend’s wife hit her. Police added that the wife made the PCR call.