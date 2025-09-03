Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Advance Booking Report: Hollywood Horror Film Leads

Baaghi 4/ The Bengal Files / The Conjuring Last Rites

While multiple films are releasing this week (September 5, 2025), three movies that have been the talk of the town are Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, and The Conjuring Last Rites. While Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files are Hindi movies, The Conjuring Last Rites is a Hollywood film. If we talk about the advance booking of the movies, the Hollywood horror film has taken the lead.

According to Pinkvilla, The Conjuring Last Rites has sold 80,000 tickets in India in the three major multiplex chains, PVR INox & Cinepolis. Clearly, the excitement to watch the horror franchise is at its peak in the country.

Talking about the two Hindi releases, Baaghi 4 is leading. According to Sacnilk, the movie has till now collected Rs. 1.88 crore (without block tickets), and with block tickets, the Tiger Shroff starrer has minted Rs. 3.75 crore. The trade is expecting that the fourth instalment of the Baaghi franchise will take a double-digit opening.

Meanwhile, The Bengal Files has taken a slow start. The Vivek Agnihotri's directorial has till now collected Rs. 8.45 lakh without block seats, and with block seats, the film has collected Rs. 25.81 lakh. The movie's collection depends on the reviews and word of mouth. The Kashmir Files had become a blockbuster at the box office, so it will be interesting to see what response The Bengal Files will get at the ticket windows.

There's one more Hindi film titled Ufff Yeh Siyapaa slated to release this Friday. But there's no pre-release buzz about it. Meanwhile, Madharaasi (Tamil) and Ghaati (Telugu) are expected to do well at the box office in their respective languages.

