 'Sasta Besharam Rang': Netizens Call Harnaaz Sandhu's Baaghi 4 Song Yeh Mera Husn A 'Cheap Version' Of Deepika Padukone's Track
Several users on social media dubbed Yeh Mera Husn as "Besharam Rang 2.0," while others dismissed it as a "cheap version" of Deepika's chartbuster. The resemblance, fans say, stems not only from the fact that both songs are sung by Shilpa Rao, but also because Harnaaz's styling and outfits appear strikingly similar to Deepika's looks in Besharam Rang

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt's Baaghi 4 have released a new track, Yeh Mera Husn, just three days ahead of the film's theatrical release. Sung by Shilpa Rao, the song features the film's leading lady, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. While many fans praised Harnaaz's screen presence, the track has sparked comparisons to Deepika Padukone's popular and controversial Pathaan song Besharam Rang.

Several users on social media dubbed Yeh Mera Husn as "Besharam Rang 2.0," while others dismissed it as a "cheap version" of Deepika's chartbuster.

The resemblance, fans say, stems not only from the fact that both songs are sung by Shilpa Rao, but also because Harnaaz's styling and outfits appear strikingly similar to Deepika's looks in Besharam Rang.

A section of users have also pointed out that some steps also look like the ones in Besharam Rang

Reacting to the song, a social media user commented, "Copied style, expressions and even the music of song of Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang."

Another commented, "Besharam Rang ka sasta version."

"Besharam Rang from Meesho. Doing such songs calls for a different level of confidence and command of the screen. At least Deepika provoked reactions (from ‘incredibly hot’ to ‘meh’). This is just… meh," read another comment on Reddit.

"Yaar not to demean but deepika aced it. Besharam rang was good and Deepika's screen presence was 🔥," another user stated.

More about the song and Baaghi 4

Yeh Mera Husn is brought alive by Shilpa's soulful voice, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and lyrics are by Sameer Anjaan. It shows Harnaaz Sandhu in a glamorous avatar.

Towards the end, the video of the song also features Sanjay Dutt in a rugged, power-packed look along with Tiger who is seen packing some punch.

With story and screenplay by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is directed by A Harsha. Going by the trailer, the film promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 5 and the advance booking is now open for Baaghi 4.

