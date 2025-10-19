'What The F*ck Is Going On?': Diljit Dosanjh, Manushi Chhillar SLAMMED For 'Sexualising' Yoga In New Music Video Kufar

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's latest song, Kufar, from his highly anticipated 2025 album Aura, dropped on October 14. However, the music video has sparked social media backlash over a scene featuring Manushi Chhillar leading a group of performers through yoga-inspired choreography, which netizens claim 'sexualises' yoga.

Diljit Dosanjh, Manushi Chhillar Slammed For 'Sexualising' Yoga

Viewers expressed disappointment, questioning how such choreography made it into the final cut, especially given Diljit’s reputation for high standards. The scene shows Chhillar dressed in a pink lace jumpsuit with feathered boots, performing several yoga poses in the video, including leg raises (Uttanpadasana), where she lies flat on her back and lifts her legs upward, as well as a one-legged raise pose.

Check it out:

Here's how netizens reacted:

Soon after the scene went viral on Reddit, users slammed Diljit Dosanjh and Manushi over the yoga sequence. A user commented, "This is probably one of the worst music videos I have ever seen."

Another added, "It's so bad. And so unnecessary. Bc yaha k aurato ka one of the few safe spaces is yoga classes. Usko bhi faaltu sexualise kar rahe." A third user said, "Aaj kal choreographers kaunsa nasha kar rahein?"

"WTF is manushi doing man ? She is doing everything but acting," wrote another.

Manushi Chhillar Responds To Troll For Making Appearance In Diljit Dosanjh's Kufar

After the release of Kufar, Manushi was asked why her role had been ‘reduced to small dance appearances,’ to which she gave a befitting reply and said, "I've always admired people who value education. But I’ve also learnt that wisdom lies in respecting every form of art and expression. The world needs both thinkers and creators; neither is 'reduced' when they uplift others."

"Every step, story, and song has its own purpose, none lesser than the other," she added.