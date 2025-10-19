 'What The F*ck Is Going On?': Diljit Dosanjh, Manushi Chhillar SLAMMED For 'Sexualising' Yoga In New Music Video Kufar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'What The F*ck Is Going On?': Diljit Dosanjh, Manushi Chhillar SLAMMED For 'Sexualising' Yoga In New Music Video Kufar

'What The F*ck Is Going On?': Diljit Dosanjh, Manushi Chhillar SLAMMED For 'Sexualising' Yoga In New Music Video Kufar

Diljit Dosanjh's song, Kufar, from his latest album Aura, dropped on October 14 but sparked backlash over a scene showing Manushi Chhillar performing yoga-inspired choreography, which netizens claim 'sexualises' yoga. Netizens slammed the sequence: "One of the worst music videos I have ever seen," "So unnecessary, they’re sexualising yoga," and "WTF is Manushi doing?"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 06:33 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's latest song, Kufar, from his highly anticipated 2025 album Aura, dropped on October 14. However, the music video has sparked social media backlash over a scene featuring Manushi Chhillar leading a group of performers through yoga-inspired choreography, which netizens claim 'sexualises' yoga.

Diljit Dosanjh, Manushi Chhillar Slammed For 'Sexualising' Yoga

Viewers expressed disappointment, questioning how such choreography made it into the final cut, especially given Diljit’s reputation for high standards. The scene shows Chhillar dressed in a pink lace jumpsuit with feathered boots, performing several yoga poses in the video, including leg raises (Uttanpadasana), where she lies flat on her back and lifts her legs upward, as well as a one-legged raise pose.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Worker Protests Outside Lalu Yadav’s Residence After Being Denied Ticket From Bodh Gaya Constituency; Video
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Worker Protests Outside Lalu Yadav’s Residence After Being Denied Ticket From Bodh Gaya Constituency; Video
Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 To 2-Year-Old Swiftie Battling Brain Cancer: Says, 'Biggest Hug To My Friend, Lilah'
Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 To 2-Year-Old Swiftie Battling Brain Cancer: Says, 'Biggest Hug To My Friend, Lilah'
RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Application Fees Here
RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Application Fees Here
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 19, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 19, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Read Also
'Chaliye Aage': Manushi Chhillar Asks Paps NOT To Record Her From Behind, Schools Them (VIDEO)
article-image
Wtf is going on here ? Why did they sexualise yoga and what a downfall for Manushi Chhillar
byu/Glad-Ad5911 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Here's how netizens reacted:

Soon after the scene went viral on Reddit, users slammed Diljit Dosanjh and Manushi over the yoga sequence. A user commented, "This is probably one of the worst music videos I have ever seen."

Another added, "It's so bad. And so unnecessary. Bc yaha k aurato ka one of the few safe spaces is yoga classes. Usko bhi faaltu sexualise kar rahe." A third user said, "Aaj kal choreographers kaunsa nasha kar rahein?"

"WTF is manushi doing man ? She is doing everything but acting," wrote another.

Manushi Chhillar Responds To Troll For Making Appearance In Diljit Dosanjh's Kufar

After the release of Kufar, Manushi was asked why her role had been ‘reduced to small dance appearances,’ to which she gave a befitting reply and said, "I've always admired people who value education. But I’ve also learnt that wisdom lies in respecting every form of art and expression. The world needs both thinkers and creators; neither is 'reduced' when they uplift others."

"Every step, story, and song has its own purpose, none lesser than the other," she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'What The F*ck Is Going On?': Diljit Dosanjh, Manushi Chhillar SLAMMED For 'Sexualising' Yoga In New...

'What The F*ck Is Going On?': Diljit Dosanjh, Manushi Chhillar SLAMMED For 'Sexualising' Yoga In New...

Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 To 2-Year-Old Swiftie Battling Brain Cancer: Says, 'Biggest Hug To My...

Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 To 2-Year-Old Swiftie Battling Brain Cancer: Says, 'Biggest Hug To My...

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Welcome Baby Boy: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday &...

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Welcome Baby Boy: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday &...

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Blessed With Baby Boy Ahead Of Actress' 37th Birthday: 'Arms Full,...

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Blessed With Baby Boy Ahead Of Actress' 37th Birthday: 'Arms Full,...

'Jab Heroine Mein Career Nahi Chala....': Rakhi Sawant Takes A Dig At Tamannaah Bhatia For Doing...

'Jab Heroine Mein Career Nahi Chala....': Rakhi Sawant Takes A Dig At Tamannaah Bhatia For Doing...