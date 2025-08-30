 Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff & Sanjay Dutt's Trailer Is High On Action, Brutality & Bloodshed, Low On Fresh Storytelling—WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBaaghi 4: Tiger Shroff & Sanjay Dutt's Trailer Is High On Action, Brutality & Bloodshed, Low On Fresh Storytelling—WATCH

Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff & Sanjay Dutt's Trailer Is High On Action, Brutality & Bloodshed, Low On Fresh Storytelling—WATCH

Baaghi 4 trailer promises the franchise's 'most brutal chapter.' Tiger Shroff returns as Ronnie, a naval officer turned unstable lover, haunted by hallucinations of Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu). Sonam Bajwa shares a link with him, while Sanjay Dutt’s bloodied, axe-wielding avatar chills. Despite intense action, the storyline feels repetitive, drawing similarities to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
article-image

The trailer of Baaghi 4, featuring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, was released on Saturday, August 30. Touted as the franchise's 'most brutal chapter' so far, the three-minute forty-one-second preview showcases intense bloodshed and larger-than-life action stunts that feel familiar. In fact, many of the action set-pieces draw clear parallels with Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster film Animal.

The trailer depicts Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) as a naval officer who later transforms into a more brutal, mentally unstable avatar, beating his enemies while searching for his ladylove, Alisha (played by Harnaaz Sandhu). Believing her to be dead, Ronnie is shown hallucinating about her presence, a plot similar to Aamir Khan’s Ghajini.

Further, the clip also teases their blossoming love story, but as the two share a warm hug inside a car, the background score heightens just before the vehicle crashes, leaving it uncertain whether Alisha survives.

Check Out Baaghi 4 Trailer:

FPJ Shorts
Assam Rifles Recover Heroin Worth ₹1.22 Crore, Meth Tablets Worth ₹21 Crore, And Apprehend Multiple Suspects In Joint Operations
Assam Rifles Recover Heroin Worth ₹1.22 Crore, Meth Tablets Worth ₹21 Crore, And Apprehend Multiple Suspects In Joint Operations
India & Japan To Boost Start-Ups With 10 Trillion Yen Investment Target, To Propel Chandrayaan-5 Mission
India & Japan To Boost Start-Ups With 10 Trillion Yen Investment Target, To Propel Chandrayaan-5 Mission
WBSSC Announces Recruitment Drive For 8,477 Non-Teaching Staff In State Schools
WBSSC Announces Recruitment Drive For 8,477 Non-Teaching Staff In State Schools
How Pakistan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: Viral Video Shows India Like Celebrations With Massive Crowd
How Pakistan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: Viral Video Shows India Like Celebrations With Massive Crowd
Read Also
Tiger Shroff Apologises To Fans For Delay In Baaghi 4 Trailer Release: 'I Am So Sorry But It's Worth...
article-image

Sonam Bajwa’s character also shares a close connection with Shroff’s Ronnie, adding depth to the narrative.

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, appears in a menacing antagonist’s avatar, ruthlessly killing men. The trailer closes with a chilling sequence that shows Dutt drenched in blood, his messy hair and an axe in hand, as he cuts off someone’s fingers, only to pick one up, kiss it, and use it to scan a machine.

The storyline of Baaghi 4 feels repetitive, offering little that is new. Tiger once again slips into his bloody avatar, performing the kind of high-octane stunts he is known for.

Baaghi 4, slated to release on September 5, marks the fourth instalment of the action franchise that began in 2016 with Shraddha Kapoor, followed by Disha Patani in Baaghi 2 and Shraddha's return in Baaghi 3.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Don't Think You Should Go Beneath The Belt': Salman Khan BASHES Pranit More On Bigg Boss 19 For...

'Don't Think You Should Go Beneath The Belt': Salman Khan BASHES Pranit More On Bigg Boss 19 For...

'Kisi Bhi Ladki Ko Bina Permission…' Anjali Raghav SLAMS Pawan Singh For Inappropriately Touching...

'Kisi Bhi Ladki Ko Bina Permission…' Anjali Raghav SLAMS Pawan Singh For Inappropriately Touching...

Allu Arjun's Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam Passes Away At 94, Actor Looks Devastated As He Arrives...

Allu Arjun's Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam Passes Away At 94, Actor Looks Devastated As He Arrives...

'When God Is With You...': Guru Randhawa Shares Cryptic Post Amid Backlash For 'Sexualising' School...

'When God Is With You...': Guru Randhawa Shares Cryptic Post Amid Backlash For 'Sexualising' School...

'I Was A Horrible Person To Be Around': Orlando Bloom On 52-Pound Weight Loss Journey, Its Impact On...

'I Was A Horrible Person To Be Around': Orlando Bloom On 52-Pound Weight Loss Journey, Its Impact On...