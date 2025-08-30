Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff & Sanjay Dutt's Trailer Is High On Action, Brutality & Bloodshed, Low On Fresh Storytelling—WATCH

The trailer of Baaghi 4, featuring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, was released on Saturday, August 30. Touted as the franchise's 'most brutal chapter' so far, the three-minute forty-one-second preview showcases intense bloodshed and larger-than-life action stunts that feel familiar. In fact, many of the action set-pieces draw clear parallels with Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster film Animal.

The trailer depicts Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) as a naval officer who later transforms into a more brutal, mentally unstable avatar, beating his enemies while searching for his ladylove, Alisha (played by Harnaaz Sandhu). Believing her to be dead, Ronnie is shown hallucinating about her presence, a plot similar to Aamir Khan’s Ghajini.

Further, the clip also teases their blossoming love story, but as the two share a warm hug inside a car, the background score heightens just before the vehicle crashes, leaving it uncertain whether Alisha survives.

Check Out Baaghi 4 Trailer:

Sonam Bajwa’s character also shares a close connection with Shroff’s Ronnie, adding depth to the narrative.

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, appears in a menacing antagonist’s avatar, ruthlessly killing men. The trailer closes with a chilling sequence that shows Dutt drenched in blood, his messy hair and an axe in hand, as he cuts off someone’s fingers, only to pick one up, kiss it, and use it to scan a machine.

The storyline of Baaghi 4 feels repetitive, offering little that is new. Tiger once again slips into his bloody avatar, performing the kind of high-octane stunts he is known for.

Baaghi 4, slated to release on September 5, marks the fourth instalment of the action franchise that began in 2016 with Shraddha Kapoor, followed by Disha Patani in Baaghi 2 and Shraddha's return in Baaghi 3.