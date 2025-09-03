 'Why Didn’t He Make Gujarat & Manipur Files?': TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Slams 'The Bengal Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Why Didn’t He Make Gujarat & Manipur Files?': TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Slams 'The Bengal Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri – VIDEO

'Why Didn’t He Make Gujarat & Manipur Files?': TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Slams 'The Bengal Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri – VIDEO

Responding to the controversy, Ghosh denied any claims of political pressure behind the opposition to the film. He alleged that Agnihotri was attempting to stir provocation under the guise of cinema.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
Left: Kunal Ghosh Right: Vivek Agnihotri | X

Kolkata: Former Rajya Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday hit out at filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, a day after Agnihotri urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to ban his upcoming film The Bengal Files.

Responding to the controversy, Ghosh denied any claims of political pressure behind the opposition to the film. He alleged that Agnihotri was attempting to stir provocation under the guise of cinema.

"There is no political pressure. If Vivek ji thinks that no one in Bengal knows anything, who is creating what provocation in the name of the film. If the theatre owners take any decision of their own that they will not promote any provocative thing in the name of a film, then it is their decision. There is no politics in this.," Ghosh was quoted as saying by a news agency.

Accusing Agnihotri of having a "selective conscience," the TMC leader questioned the filmmaker’s silence on other issues.

FPJ Shorts
Climate Shocks Drive Up Kitchen Staples, Fueling Food Inflation In India
Climate Shocks Drive Up Kitchen Staples, Fueling Food Inflation In India
Ganeshotsav 2025: Massive Crowd Of Devotees Gathers To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai
Ganeshotsav 2025: Massive Crowd Of Devotees Gathers To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai
Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Advance Booking Report: Hollywood Horror Film Leads
Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Advance Booking Report: Hollywood Horror Film Leads
Shehnaaz Gill POSTPONES Ikk Kudi Release Due To Severe Floods In Punjab, Announces New Date: 'We Feel It Is Our Responsibility...'
Shehnaaz Gill POSTPONES Ikk Kudi Release Due To Severe Floods In Punjab, Announces New Date: 'We Feel It Is Our Responsibility...'

“Where was Vivek ji's conscience when Godhra happened, why didn't he make Gujarat Files? When Manipur was burning, why didn't he make Manipur Files? Where was your conscience then? Vivek ji, who uses this selective conscience, everyone has understood this," Ghosh said.

Vivek Agnihotri's Appeal To CM Mamata Banerjee

On Tuesday, Agnihotri shared a video on social media addressing CM Banerjee. He pointed out the concerns of exhibitors and talked about the political pressure they are facing in screening The Bengal Files in their theaters.

Read Also
'You Will Salute The Bengal Files': Vivek Agnihotri Urges CM Mamata Banerjee Not To Ban His Film In...
article-image

The Bengal Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simratt Kaur and Darshan Kumar and is scheduled for a theatrical release on 5 September 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Maharajganj Bushes

Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Maharajganj Bushes

'Why Didn’t He Make Gujarat & Manipur Files?': TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Slams 'The Bengal Files'...

'Why Didn’t He Make Gujarat & Manipur Files?': TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Slams 'The Bengal Files'...

Uttar Pradesh Govt Transforms School Education Under CM Yogi Adityanath, Emphasising Literacy,...

Uttar Pradesh Govt Transforms School Education Under CM Yogi Adityanath, Emphasising Literacy,...

VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Strong Industry-Academia Collaboration At IIT Kanpur’s DeepTech...

VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Strong Industry-Academia Collaboration At IIT Kanpur’s DeepTech...