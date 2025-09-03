'Why Didn’t He Make Gujarat & Manipur Files?': TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Slams 'The Bengal Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri – VIDEO

Left: Kunal Ghosh Right: Vivek Agnihotri | X

Kolkata: Former Rajya Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday hit out at filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, a day after Agnihotri urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to ban his upcoming film The Bengal Files.

Responding to the controversy, Ghosh denied any claims of political pressure behind the opposition to the film. He alleged that Agnihotri was attempting to stir provocation under the guise of cinema.

"There is no political pressure. If Vivek ji thinks that no one in Bengal knows anything, who is creating what provocation in the name of the film. If the theatre owners take any decision of their own that they will not promote any provocative thing in the name of a film, then it is their decision. There is no politics in this.," Ghosh was quoted as saying by a news agency.

Accusing Agnihotri of having a "selective conscience," the TMC leader questioned the filmmaker’s silence on other issues.

“Where was Vivek ji's conscience when Godhra happened, why didn't he make Gujarat Files? When Manipur was burning, why didn't he make Manipur Files? Where was your conscience then? Vivek ji, who uses this selective conscience, everyone has understood this," Ghosh said.

Vivek Agnihotri's Appeal To CM Mamata Banerjee

On Tuesday, Agnihotri shared a video on social media addressing CM Banerjee. He pointed out the concerns of exhibitors and talked about the political pressure they are facing in screening The Bengal Files in their theaters.

The Bengal Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simratt Kaur and Darshan Kumar and is scheduled for a theatrical release on 5 September 2025.