Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Written Update September 3: Tulsi & Mihir Get Into Argument Over Nandini, Pari Complains To Noina

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Episode 37, Written Update

Tulsi tells Mihir that his behaviour towards Nandini was unfair after he asked her to reconsider her relationship with Karan, as they are getting separated. However, Mihir refuses to listen. He insists that whatever he told Nandini was right and that her decision to leave Shantiniketan is good, since she should stay with Karan and their children. He further adds that Tulsi’s behaviour towards Pari was wrong, unaware of the anger Tulsi holds for her, which is affecting Pari.

Mihir fumes in anger over how Tulsi followed Pari and doubted her, but Tulsi firmly responds that if she truly believed Pari was doing something wrong, she would have slapped her and brought her in front of Mihir so that he could question her himself. Mihir, however, feels Tulsi is justifying her actions. A disappointed Tulsi tells Mihir how he has discriminated against Nandini, reminding him how they always treat their daughter-in-law like their own daughter. Still, Mihir remains adamant, saying that both of them are right in their own way, and ends the argument, leaving Tulsi upset.

Later, Pari warns Ranvijay never to message her again. Just then, her brother Hrithik walks into her room without knocking, making her angry. She scolds him for not maintaining boundaries. Hrithik, however, tells her that she is misusing their father’s love and that Nandini followed her only out of concern.

The next morning, Pari visits Mihir’s office and tries to manipulate him, seeking permission to continue her studies. She claims Tulsi and Nandini dislike her, but Mihir defends Tulsi, saying it isn’t true. Noina enters, and Pari shares her plans with her, comparing Tulsi with Noina. She remarks that Tulsi has not seen the world like Noina, and therefore cannot understand her, expressing her wish to become like Noina. Later, Vikram enters, and while they discuss plans, Mihir notices Vikram admiring Noina. Vikram then admits that he finds Noina beautiful.

In the car, Pari tells Noina that Tulsi does not understand Mihir or his simplicity and that he is often misunderstood. She says she is glad Mihir has a friend like Noina. Pari then adds that Tulsi doesn’t take time to care for herself or Mihir, and they don’t even look like a married couple anymore, as Mihir maintains himself while Tulsi does not. While talking, Pari accidentally reveals that she is adopted, which is why she feels Tulsi doesn’t love her as much as her real children.

Meanwhile, Mihir plays cupid for Vikram and Noina. He showers Noina with praises, saying she deserves to find love. Noina is left smitten, mistakenly believing Mihir is complimenting her, unaware that his words were actually meant for Vikram, who was standing behind her.