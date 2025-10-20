Asrani Passes Away At 84: From 'Hum Angrezon Ke Zamaane Ke Jailer' To 'Pappaji Bol', 10 Iconic Dialogues Of The Veteran Actor

Asrani, who ruled hearts for over five decades, will always be remembered for his unmatched comic timing and unforgettable dialogues. | Instagram

Mumbai, October 20: Veteran Bollywood actor Asrani passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday. His last were reportedly performed at Santacruz Crematorium, where his family and close friends gathered to pay their respects.

Asrani, who ruled hearts for over five decades, will always be remembered for his unmatched comic timing and unforgettable dialogues.

From his classic roles in Sholay and Chupke Chupke to his hilarious appearances in 90s comedies, Asrani’s lines continue to make audiences laugh even today. As a tribute to his incredible legacy, here’s a look at 10 of Asrani’s most iconic dialogues that will always bring a smile to your face.

1. "Hum Angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain!" (Sholay)

2. "Aadhe idhar jao, aadhe udhar jao, baaki mere peeche aao." (Sholay)

3. "Pappaji bol, haraamkhor!" (Dhamaal)

4. "Are bhai, aise kaise ho sakta hai?" (Dhamaal)

5. "Paison ka intezaam ho gaya hai?" (Chala Murari Hero Banne)

6. "Maaf kar dijiye, ab hum nahi badlenge." (Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar)

7. "Meri Phoolmati us nakli Vanaspati ki god mein!" (Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar)

8. "Jawani mein hum bahut pehalwan hua karte the." (Sholay)

9. "Juice, kanjoos, ullu ka pattha, jala hua karela, gala hua kela!" (Pati Patni Aur Woh)

10. "Main sirf paison ke liye kaam karta hoon." (Sholay)

From Sholay to Hera Pheri, Asrani was more than just a comedian, he was the soul of Hindi cinema’s golden laughter era. His dialogues and timing will continue to echo through generations, reminding us that true comedy never dies - it just lives on in smiles.