'Every Actor & Every Department Gave More Than 100%': Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Reacts To Hrithik Roshan's Review

Hrithik Roshan's reviews for Dhurandhar have become the talk of the town. A couple of days ago, he shared a review on his Instagram story, in which he praised the film, but also wrote that he may disagree with the politics in it. The actor got trolled a lot for it, but later, on X (Twitter), he praised the film and the actors, and also congratulated the whole team.

Now, on X, Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has reacted to Hrithik's second review, and wrote, "Deeply humbled by your love for #DHURANDHAR, @iHrithik Sir. Every actor and every department gave more than 100%, and your appreciation is a huge boost for the whole team."

Part 2 is coming… and we’ll try our best to live up to this… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) December 12, 2025

He further wrote, "Part 2 is coming… and we'll try our best to live up to this encouragement (sic)."

'I May Disagree With The Politics Of It': Hrithik Roshan

On Wednesday, Hrithik had posted on Instagram, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control,spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema (sic)."

He further wrote, "I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing (sic)."

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar has been performing amazingly at the box office. In eight days, the film has minted Rs. 239.25 crore. By the end of itys second weekend, the movie will enter the Rs. 300 crore club.