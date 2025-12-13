Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal's First Acting Project Is Out; Her Fans Love It, But Netizens Say, 'Thoda Overacting'

Tanya Mittal In An Ad | Instagram

Gaurav Khanna won Bigg Boss season 19, but undoubtedly, Tanya Mittal has become one of the most popular contestants of the show. After the show got over, in just a few days, Tanya got her first acting project, an advertisement for a brand. The video of the same has been released.

Check out the video below...

Netizens React To Tanya Mittal's Acting

While Tanya's fans are loving it, netizens feel that she is doing 'overacting'. A netizen commented, "Tanya looking very very beautiful it's her first AD SHOOT girl.nailed with her beauty expression and dialogue fkdelivdrybshe even promoting her own business of saree and jewellery 😍 well done queen (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "First nd last shoot overacting ki dukaan (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Rest all aside…but is add mein thoda overacting si lg rahi hai (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Tanya Mittal Thanks Fans

Tanya became the 3rd runner-up in the show, and after the grand finale, she had posted on Instagram, "Thank you for the endless love, the unwavering support, and for walking with her through every chapter of her story. You are her forever strength."

Tanya Mittal Visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Tanya recently visited Siddhivinayak Temple, and there fans went crazy after seeing her, especially the kids. She shared the video of the same and captioned it as, "Kya mei sach mei Haar gayi ?? Ganpati Bappa Moreya (sic)." Check out the video below...

Tanya Mittal In Ekta Kapoor Show

Tanya will be featuring in an Ekta Kapoor show. When Ekta had come on Bigg Boss 19, she had told Tanya to meet her after the show gets over as she would to cast her. Now, it will be interesting to see which show the TV producer will cast Tanya in.