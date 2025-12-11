 'Video You All Didn't See': Tanya Mittal Finally Shares Diwali Clip She Avoided To Watch In Bigg Boss 19- VIDEO
'Video You All Didn't See': Tanya Mittal Finally Shares Diwali Clip She Avoided To Watch In Bigg Boss 19- VIDEO

Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal finally shared the Diwali video she had earlier refused to watch inside the Salman Khan-hosted show. The clip reveals heartfelt wishes from her Beena mausi and mausaji and their kids.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Tanya Mittal | Instagram

After being questioned in the Bigg Boss 19 house about not showing her family members, Tanya Mittal finally took to Instagram to reveal the video recorded for Diwali that she chose not to watch earlier. Tanya shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "The Diwali videos you all didn’t see (sic)."

Tanya labelled the video as the “most emotional one.” In the clip, Tanya’s Beena mausi and mausaji, along with their kids, are seen wishing her a Happy Diwali. Tanya revealed in the caption, "The saree I wore during my Bigg Boss entry...that was chosen and gifted by them, with so much love (sic)."

The Bigg Boss 19 contestant went on to describe how important her mausi and mausaji are. She explained that her Beena mausi is the one who raised her like her own daughter, taught her how to make bati on Bhai Dooj and also taught her "Khatu Shyam ji ke bhajan, Amritvani, Basoda ki pooja, Gauri–Gangaur ke geet."

Tanya further shared that her mausaji is the one who always stood by her side, especially when she called him and said, "Mausaji, mujhe nahi ho raha… mujhe ghar aana hai (sic)." Tanya added, "Every day I pray: Next janam mein, I want to be your daughter again (sic)."

Fans reacted warmly in the comments. One wrote, "You are truly very rich because you have such a beautiful family." Another commented, "You’re very blessed to have a family like this and your family is very blessed to have a member like you."

Tanya also shared a series of other videos featuring her extended family wishing her a Happy Diwali. She dedicated individual posts to each family member, expressing her gratitude and highlighting the love and support they have shown her over the years.

