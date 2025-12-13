Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh Starrer Starts Week 2 With A Bang, All Set To Cross ₹ 250 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | Instagram

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits of the year. After a fantastic first week, the movie has started week two with a bang and is set to cross the Rs. 250 crore mark at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar directorial collected approximately Rs. 32 crore at the box office on its eighth day, taking the total to Rs. 239.25 crore. The film on its first Friday had collected Rs. 28 crore. While usually the collection on the second Friday is less compared to the first day, here the eighth-day collection is better than the opening.

The movie will surely show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday, by the end of its second weekend, it will easily enter the Rs. 300 crore club.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection

When it comes to worldwide box office collection, Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark. The film has collected around Rs. 320 crore accross the globe till now.

Will Dhurandhar Beat Chhaava At The Box Office?

Dhurandhar has undoubtedly become one of the biggest hits of the year. But, it will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to beat Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava at the box office. The Laxman Utekar directorial collected Rs. 585.7 crore in India.

Dhurandhar To Become Ranveer Singh's Biggest Hit

Ranveer's biggest hit till now has been Padmaavat, which collected Rs. 302.15 crore in India. Dhurandhar will easily cross this amount. So, it will be become Ranveer's biggest hit to date.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and the part 2 is slated to release on Eid next year. It is expected to take the box office by storm just like the part 1.