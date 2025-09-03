 Su From So OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Comedy Drama Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSu From So OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Comedy Drama Film

Su From So OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Comedy Drama Film

The Kannada blockbuster Su From So, which was released in theatres on July 25, 2025, received overwhelmingly positive reviews and became a commercial success.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Su From So OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Trailer

The Kannada blockbuster Su From So, which was released in theatres on July 25, 2025, received overwhelmingly positive reviews and became a commercial success. It is also the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year at the time of release. The film is now set to stream on JioHotstar, starting from September 5, 2025.

Powerhouse behind Su From So

Su From So explores themes of possessions, misogyny, egoism, and communal friendships, all within a backdrop of a supernatural mystery and rustic humour. The film is written and directed by J. P. Thuminad. It is produced by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Raj B. Shetty and Ravi Rai Kalasa under the banner of Lighter Buddha Films.

Storyline

FPJ Shorts
Su From So OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Comedy Drama Film
Su From So OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Comedy Drama Film
'So Frustrating': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah SLAMS Audience For Ignoring Good Films Like Dhadak 2, Urges Support For Nishaanchi
'So Frustrating': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah SLAMS Audience For Ignoring Good Films Like Dhadak 2, Urges Support For Nishaanchi
'Now Men Will Also Take Half Hour To Get Ready,' Netizens React As Man Drapes Mom's Saree For His New Traditional Look; WATCH
'Now Men Will Also Take Half Hour To Get Ready,' Netizens React As Man Drapes Mom's Saree For His New Traditional Look; WATCH
Sheena Bora Murder Trial Twist: Vidhie Mukerjea Claims Family Looted Jewellery, Cash To Implicate Indrani
Sheena Bora Murder Trial Twist: Vidhie Mukerjea Claims Family Looted Jewellery, Cash To Implicate Indrani

The story of Kannappa centres around Thinnadu, a tribal hunter who begins as a doubter but evolves into a devoted disciple of Lord Shiva after encountering obstacles and experiencing supernatural occurrences. His final demonstration of devotion is a deep sacrifice, ultimately transforming him into the esteemed Kannappa, celebrated for his remarkable faith and supreme trial of allegiance to Shiva.

Read Also
Kannappa OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Epic Devotional Film Online
article-image

About Su From So

The film features Shaneel Gautham as Ravi, Mime Ramdas as Yadhu, Deepak Rai Panaje as Sathisha, Sandhya Arakere as Bhannu, J. P. Thuminad as Ashoka, Prakruthi Amin as Ashoka's sister, Manish Shetty, Mamtha Shetty as Mala, Chandra's Wife, Raj B Sheety as Karunakar, and Pushparaj Bolar as Bhaava, among others. S Chandrasekaran has done the cinematography, and Nithin Shetty has done the editing of the film. The combination of humor and fright in the film, along with its notable cast, creates great excitement among fans for its upcoming release.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Su From So OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Comedy Drama Film

Su From So OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Comedy Drama Film

'So Frustrating': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah SLAMS Audience For Ignoring Good Films Like...

'So Frustrating': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah SLAMS Audience For Ignoring Good Films Like...

Bridgerton Actress Simone Ashley Spotted Kissing Businessman Tim Sykes At US Open - Know Everything...

Bridgerton Actress Simone Ashley Spotted Kissing Businessman Tim Sykes At US Open - Know Everything...

Malayalam Film Lokah Sparks Outrage Over Dialogue Demeaning Bengaluru Women, Here's All About The...

Malayalam Film Lokah Sparks Outrage Over Dialogue Demeaning Bengaluru Women, Here's All About The...

Kannappa OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Epic Devotional Film Online

Kannappa OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Epic Devotional Film Online