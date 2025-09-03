Su From So OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Comedy Drama Film

Su From So OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Trailer

The Kannada blockbuster Su From So, which was released in theatres on July 25, 2025, received overwhelmingly positive reviews and became a commercial success. It is also the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year at the time of release. The film is now set to stream on JioHotstar, starting from September 5, 2025.

Powerhouse behind Su From So

Su From So explores themes of possessions, misogyny, egoism, and communal friendships, all within a backdrop of a supernatural mystery and rustic humour. The film is written and directed by J. P. Thuminad. It is produced by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Raj B. Shetty and Ravi Rai Kalasa under the banner of Lighter Buddha Films.

Storyline

About Su From So

The film features Shaneel Gautham as Ravi, Mime Ramdas as Yadhu, Deepak Rai Panaje as Sathisha, Sandhya Arakere as Bhannu, J. P. Thuminad as Ashoka, Prakruthi Amin as Ashoka's sister, Manish Shetty, Mamtha Shetty as Mala, Chandra's Wife, Raj B Sheety as Karunakar, and Pushparaj Bolar as Bhaava, among others. S Chandrasekaran has done the cinematography, and Nithin Shetty has done the editing of the film. The combination of humor and fright in the film, along with its notable cast, creates great excitement among fans for its upcoming release.