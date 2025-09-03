Kannappa OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Epic Devotional Film Online

Kannappa OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Trailer

Kannappa is a Telugu-language devotional film which was released in theatres on June 27, 2025, and received mixed reviews from critics. The film is finally making its way to digital screens. It is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from September 4, 2025. It will be available to watch in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

About Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu, who plays the lead role in the film, shared the trailer of Kannappa on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned, "Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity 🙏#KANNAPPA releases digitally on September 4, 2025, only on Prime Video. Har Har Mahadev 🔱Har Ghar Mahadev ." Mukesh Kumar Singh has directed the film and Vishnu Manchu has written the screenplay of Kannappa. The film is bankrolled by Mohan Babu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity 🙏#KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, 2025 only on Prime Video.



Har Har Mahadev 🔱

Har Ghar Mahadev 🔥#KannappaOnPrime #KannappaMovie #HarHarMahadevॐ pic.twitter.com/WVrbZ2AMvn — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) September 1, 2025

Plot overview

The story of Kannappa revolves around Thinnadu, a tribal hunter who begins as a doubter but evolves into a devoted disciple of Lord Shiva after encountering difficulties and observing spiritual occurrences. His final act of devotion is a deep sacrifice, ultimately transforming him into the respected Kannappa, famous for his remarkable faith and the supreme trial of loyalty to Shiva.

Cast and characters

The film features Vishnu Manchu as Thinnadu, Preity Mukhundhan as Nemali, Mohan Babu as Mahadeva Sastri, Madhoo as Pannaga, R. Sarathkumar as Nathanathudu, Mukesh Rishi as Kampadu, Brahmanandam as Pilaka, Raghu Babu as Mallayya, Siva Balaji as Kumara Deva Sastri, Surekha Vani as Nagamalli, and Sampath Ram as Chandudu, among others. Meanwhile, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in cameo appearances.