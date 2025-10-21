 Asrani Death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mourns Sholay Actor's Demise, 'A Gifted Entertainer...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (Twitter) to mourn the demise of veteran actor Asrani. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations." Asrani passed away on Monday, October 20, 2025, at the age of 84.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:04 AM IST

Instagram: Asrani / PM Narendra Modi

Veteran actor Asrani passed away on Monday, October 20, 2025, at the age of 84. Many Bollywood celebrities and politicians took to social media to mourn his demise. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X (Twitter) to mourn the Sholay actor's demise.

PM Modi tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances."

"His contribution to Indian cinema will always be cherished. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he further wrote.

Maharashtra CM Mourns Asrani's Demise

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, also took to X (Twitter) to mourn the demise of Asrani. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary actor Govardhan Asrani ji. His unmatched versatility and unique sense of humor brought joy and laughter to millions."

"From the iconic jailer in Sholay to memorable roles in Chupke Chupke, Golmaal, Aap Ki Kasam, Abhimaan, Baton Baton Mein, Chhoti Si Baat, Dhamaal, and many more, his performances have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. My humble tributes to him and deepest condolences to his family and millions of fans. Om Shanti (sic)," he further wrote.

Asrani Movies

Asrani's first movie was Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan which was released in 1967. Later, he starred in many famous films like Guddi, Bawarchi, Parichay, Namak Haraam, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, and many more.

His character of Jailer in Sholay is still remembered by one and all. Moviegoers will never forget the famous dialogue mouthed by him, "Aadhe idhar jao... aadhe idhar jao... aur baaki hamare saath aao."

