Asrani Death: Late Veteran Actor To Be Seen In Two Big Films In 2026

On Monday, we got the sad news that veteran actor Asrani has passed away. The 84-year-old actor had made us laugh out loud in more than 300 films. While he is no more, we will get to watch him in two big films in 2026, Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan. Akshay Kumar, who has worked with him in many films, took to X (Twitter) to reveal that Asrani will be seen in his unreleased movies, Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan.

Akshay tweeted, "Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan…"

"I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti," he further wrote.

Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and De Dana Dan were all directed by Priyadarshan, and even Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan are helmed by the filmmaker.

Asrani was known for his amazing comic timing, and now, we surely can't wait to watch him in Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan. While the former is slated to release on April 2, 2026, the release date of the latter is not yet officially announced.

Maharashtra CM Mourns Asrani's Demise

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, took to X (Twitter) to mourn the demise of Asrani. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary actor Govardhan Asrani ji. His unmatched versatility and unique sense of humor brought joy and laughter to millions. From the iconic jailer in Sholay to memorable roles in Chupke Chupke, Golmaal, Aap Ki Kasam, Abhimaan, Baton Baton Mein, Chhoti Si Baat, Dhamaal, and many more, his performances have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. My humble tributes to him and deepest condolences to his family and millions of fans. Om Shanti (sic)."