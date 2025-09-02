The Trial Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kajol's Latest Series Online

The Trial Season 2 OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Trailer

One of the most anticipated seasons of The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha finally has a release date. The show is a legal drama that stars Kajol in the lead role. The actress was last seen in the patriotic thriller film, Sarzameen, in which she played the role of a mother whose husband is an army officer and whose son has joined a militant group in Kashmir. The Trial Season 2 is set to stream on JioHotstar, starting from September 19, 2025.

About The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha Season 2

The streaming giant shared the trailer of the upcoming series on X and captioned, "Kuch rishte respect dete hai, kuch sirf duty… aur inke beech phasi hai life. Noyonika kiska saath degi? Season 2 of Hotstar Specials The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha starts streaming on September 19." The series will be available to watch in Hindi and Bengali. It is based on themes of political intrigue, moral dilemmas, office rivalries, and a woman's fight to reclaim her voice within the legal system.

Kuch rishte respect dete hai, kuch sirf duty… aur inke beech phasi hai life. Noyonika kiska saath degi?



Season 2 of Hotstar Specials The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha starts streaming on 19th September#TheTrialSeason2 #PyaarKaanoonDhokha #TheTrialS2OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/ohE6dI6f5z — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) August 31, 2025

Storyline

The series revolves around an attorney, Noyonika Sengupta (Kajol), who encounters further betrayal and tough decisions after establishing herself in the legal arena. She has to maneuver through intricate political obstacles posed by her opponent Narayani Dhole, as her own company experiences turmoil, and she rekindles her romance with her ex, Vishal. The season guarantees additional surprising twists as Noyonika faces fresh challenges in both her career and personal life.

Cast and characters

The series features Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta, Jisshu Sengupta as Rajiv Sengupta, Alyy Khan as Vishal Chaubey, Gaurav Pandey as Dheeraj Paswan, Kubbra Sait as Sana Shaikh, Shruti Bisht as Ananya Sengupta, and Beena Banerjee as Seema Sengupta, among others. The series is based on Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife. Season 2 of the series is directed by Umesh Bist.