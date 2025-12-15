 'Jaya Ji Paps Ko Kuch Mat Bolo Warna...': Rakhi Sawant Comes With Blue Drum At An Event In Mumbai, Warns Jaya Bachchan - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Jaya Ji Paps Ko Kuch Mat Bolo Warna...': Rakhi Sawant Comes With Blue Drum At An Event In Mumbai, Warns Jaya Bachchan - Watch Video

'Jaya Ji Paps Ko Kuch Mat Bolo Warna...': Rakhi Sawant Comes With Blue Drum At An Event In Mumbai, Warns Jaya Bachchan - Watch Video

Recently, at an event in Mumbai, Rakhi Sawant arrived with a blue drum and warned Jaya Bachchan not to say anything against the paparazzi, or she would put her in the drum. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Rakhi Sawant / Jaya Bachchan | Instagram

A few days ago, at an event in Mumbai, Jaya Bachchan slammed the paparazzi, insulted them and also spoke badly about their clothes. On Sunday, Rakhi Sawant attended an event in the city, and she carried a blue drum along with her. She warned the veteran actress to not say anything against the paparazzi.

At the red carpet, Rakhi said, "Jaya ji, mere paps ko kuch mat bolo, warna iss drum mein main aapko lekar chali jaungi." Check out the video below...

Read Also
Huma Qureshi On Paparazzi Culture, Calls Them Important Amid Jaya Bachchan's 'Gandi Pant' Remark:...
article-image

In another video, while talking to the paparazzi, Rakhi said, "Hello, yeh drum main Jaya Bachchan ji ke liye laayi hoon. Isme main unko bitha dungi, agar mere paps ko kuch bol hai Jaya ji ne. Jaya ji pehle aapke kapde thik karlo, fir mere paps ko bolna. Aaj paps hai toh hum hai. I am proud of my paps, love you (Hello, I brought this drum for Jaya Bachchan. I will put her in this if she says anything to my paps. Jaya ji, get your clothes in order first, then tell my paps. We are here because of the paps. I'm proud of my paps, love you)."

Jaya Bachchan On Paparazzi

FPJ Shorts
WATCH: Elephant Impales Its Trunk With Its Own Tusk In Kenya; Wildlife Experts Perform Painful Rescue
WATCH: Elephant Impales Its Trunk With Its Own Tusk In Kenya; Wildlife Experts Perform Painful Rescue
VIDEO: Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President In Delhi
VIDEO: Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President In Delhi
Messi To Visit Mumbai For ICC T20I WC 2026? Jay Shah Invites Argentina Legend For IND Vs USA Clash At Wankhede
Messi To Visit Mumbai For ICC T20I WC 2026? Jay Shah Invites Argentina Legend For IND Vs USA Clash At Wankhede
'Papa Mera Boyfriend Hai....11 Saal Se': Father's Reaction To Daughter's Long Term Affair Goes Viral
'Papa Mera Boyfriend Hai....11 Saal Se': Father's Reaction To Daughter's Long Term Affair Goes Viral

A few days ago, at an event, while talking about the paparazzi, the veteran actress had said, "Yeh jo bahar, drain pipe tight gande gande pant pehenke, haath mein mobile leke. They think that because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass. What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aate hai, kis tarah ka education hai, kya background hai? (sic)."

Read Also
'Reeks Of Snobbish Elitism': Ashoke Pandit Criticises Jaya Bachchan For Her Remarks Against Paps,...
article-image

Further talking about being called the most hated person on social media, Bachchan said, "I don't give a damn. I don't care. You hate me, it is your opinion. You are entitled. My opinion is I dislike you immensely because you think you can be like a chuha (mouse) and get into somebody's house with a mobile camera."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranveer Singh Gears Up For Zombie Thriller Pralay After Dhurandhar's Success, Makers To Recreate...

Ranveer Singh Gears Up For Zombie Thriller Pralay After Dhurandhar's Success, Makers To Recreate...

What Will Happen In Naagin 7 Episode 1? 'Anantkul Ki Naagrani' Transformation Story Revealed

What Will Happen In Naagin 7 Episode 1? 'Anantkul Ki Naagrani' Transformation Story Revealed

Is Jay Bhanushali Dating Miesha Iyer Amid Divorce Rumours? Arti Singh REACTS After Their Appearance...

Is Jay Bhanushali Dating Miesha Iyer Amid Divorce Rumours? Arti Singh REACTS After Their Appearance...

'Jaya Ji Paps Ko Kuch Mat Bolo Warna...': Rakhi Sawant Comes With Blue Drum At An Event In Mumbai,...

'Jaya Ji Paps Ko Kuch Mat Bolo Warna...': Rakhi Sawant Comes With Blue Drum At An Event In Mumbai,...

Thamma OTT Release: Here's To Know Everything About Rashmika Mandanna & Ayushmann Khurana's Film

Thamma OTT Release: Here's To Know Everything About Rashmika Mandanna & Ayushmann Khurana's Film