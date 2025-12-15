'Jaya Ji Paps Ko Kuch Mat Bolo Warna...': Rakhi Sawant Comes With Blue Drum At An Event In Mumbai, Warns Jaya Bachchan - Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant / Jaya Bachchan | Instagram

A few days ago, at an event in Mumbai, Jaya Bachchan slammed the paparazzi, insulted them and also spoke badly about their clothes. On Sunday, Rakhi Sawant attended an event in the city, and she carried a blue drum along with her. She warned the veteran actress to not say anything against the paparazzi.

At the red carpet, Rakhi said, "Jaya ji, mere paps ko kuch mat bolo, warna iss drum mein main aapko lekar chali jaungi." Check out the video below...

In another video, while talking to the paparazzi, Rakhi said, "Hello, yeh drum main Jaya Bachchan ji ke liye laayi hoon. Isme main unko bitha dungi, agar mere paps ko kuch bol hai Jaya ji ne. Jaya ji pehle aapke kapde thik karlo, fir mere paps ko bolna. Aaj paps hai toh hum hai. I am proud of my paps, love you (Hello, I brought this drum for Jaya Bachchan. I will put her in this if she says anything to my paps. Jaya ji, get your clothes in order first, then tell my paps. We are here because of the paps. I'm proud of my paps, love you)."

Jaya Bachchan On Paparazzi

A few days ago, at an event, while talking about the paparazzi, the veteran actress had said, "Yeh jo bahar, drain pipe tight gande gande pant pehenke, haath mein mobile leke. They think that because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass. What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aate hai, kis tarah ka education hai, kya background hai? (sic)."

Further talking about being called the most hated person on social media, Bachchan said, "I don't give a damn. I don't care. You hate me, it is your opinion. You are entitled. My opinion is I dislike you immensely because you think you can be like a chuha (mouse) and get into somebody's house with a mobile camera."