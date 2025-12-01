'Reeks Of Snobbish Elitism': Ashoke Pandit Criticises Jaya Bachchan For Her Remarks Against Paps, Says She Demeaned Their Profession

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan recently sparked controversy with her remarks against the paparazzi, questioning their background and education, and stating that she shares a 'zero' relationship with them. Speaking with Barkha Dutt at the We The Women event in Mumbai, Jaya said, "Yeh jo bahar drain pipe tight gande gande pehen pehen kar, haath mein mobile le ke..."

Ashoke Pandit Criticises Jaya Bachchan For Her Remarks Against Paps

Following her comments, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit criticised Jaya Bachchan, accusing her of demeaning the paparazzi and their profession. In a long statement, he wrote, "Jaya Bachchan ji's statement against the paparazzi reeks of snobbish elitism. To criticise the aggressive coverage of certain paps is one thing, but to demean the profession altogether, laced with downright classist remarks, is unbecoming of such a senior member of our film industry and a parliamentarian."

Ashoke Pandit Says Jaya Bachchan Demeaned Paps' Profession

He added how the paps are hardworking professionals doing their job, for which most times they've been called by the stars and their PR teams themselves.

"So if she has such a strong opinion against the paparazzi culture, it's time to look inwards rather than indulge in this misplaced outrage," Ashoke.

Jaya Bachchan On Being Most Hated Celebs Online

On being labelled as one of the most hated celebrities online, Jaya stated that she does not give a damn. At the same event, she said, "You hate me; it's your opinion. My opinion is I dislike you immensely because you think you are a chuha (rat) who gets into somebody's house with a mobile camera."

Jaya Bachchan Work Front

On the work front, Jaya will be seen next in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Siddhant Chaturvedi.