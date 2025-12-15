Is Jay Bhanushali Dating Miesha Iyer Amid Divorce Rumours? Arti Singh REACTS After Their Appearance At Bismil's Mumbai Concert Sparks Buzz

Photo Via Instagram

Television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij recently found themselves at the centre of online speculation after rumours surfaced claiming that the two are getting divorced following 15 years of marriage. While neither Jay nor Mahhi has addressed the reports about their alleged split, a new video circulating on social media has gone viral, showing Jay with actress Miesha Iyer and sparking dating buzz amid his divorce rumours with Mahhi.

Jay Bhanushali & Miesha Iyer Spark Dating Rumours

Jay, who met Miesha during their stint inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, was spotted with her at Sufi sensation Bismil's concert in Mumbai on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Dome SVP Stadium. The duo was seen enjoying the soulful Sufi music, qawwali, and poetry at the show, which further fuelled speculation, especially since Mahhi was notably absent from the event.

Arti Singh Reacts To Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer's Rumours

Arti Singh reacted strongly to an Instagram post by Bollywood Flash, lashing out at the handle for allegedly sharing false information after the caption on the video read, "Amid Divorce Rumours, Jay Bhanushali Seen With Mystery Girl."

Slamming the page, Arti commented, "You guys write anything… she is his Rakhi sister. Check your facts."

Jay and Miesha, however, have not reacted to the speculation or addressed the rumours so far.

Mahhi Vij Reacts To ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims

A few days ago, Mahhi shared a video on her YouTube channel reacting to the divorce rumours and addressing claims that she is taking Rs 5 crore alimony from Jay.

She said, "Jab raaste alag ho jaate hain, toh apna khud kamao, aur jab saath mein ho, tab bhi har ladki ko financially independent hona chahiye, na ki apne father ya husband ke paison par dependent. Alimony ke baare mein, jab tak aap log mere muh se nahi sunte, kisi news pe mat jao."

The actress did not clarify whether she and Jay are getting divorced, Mahhi said, "Please do not believe any news until I say it. Please respect our privacy, our children’s, our family’s, and our parents’ privacy. Please leave us alone. If we ever feel the need to share something, we will. Jay is my family, and he will always be my family. He is a wonderful father to my children and a wonderful human being."

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2010. They are proud parents to three children, their biological daughter, Tara, and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.